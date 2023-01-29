Homemade on the Heights: Chicken Fajitas

Tired of Boston College Dining but need to use your University meal plan? Make these simple yet delicious chicken fajitas. They require little time and effort, and the best part is, you only need a few simple ingredients to make them—most of which you can find on campus at Lower.

These fajitas are hearty, healthy, and packed with flavor, and all you need to make them is a toaster oven! Plus, you can switch out the veggies and protein depending on what you prefer. If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just not in the mood for chicken, tofu is the perfect protein substitute.

For a dorm-friendly meal, head to Lower to pick up a few key ingredients. At the salad bar, grab a 16-ounce soup container and fill it with sliced bell peppers and red onions. At the salad dressing rack, you’ll find a bottle of olive oil—give your veggies a generous drizzle. Sometimes you can spot pita bread on the dressing rack. If I see it, I always grab a piece or two. I typically use raw chicken to make this recipe, but an easy, dorm-friendly substitute is the grilled chicken breast you can find at any dining hall across campus. For those with a full kitchen, these fajitas can be escalated with a few optional spices.

(Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox) (Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox) (Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox)

Dish:

Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast

1 bell pepper

½ red onion

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

1 teaspoon cumin (optional)

1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

1 pita bread round (optional)

Recipe:

Set your toaster oven to the bake setting at 400 degrees. Coat chicken, bell peppers, and onions with olive oil, salt, and pepper (and the optional spices if you have them). Pro-tip for easy clean-up: use aluminum foil to create a makeshift sheet pan. Spread your veggies and chicken out evenly on your makeshift pan and place into the toaster oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and vegetables are charred. If using the pre-cooked grilled chicken from the dining hall, cook the vegetables separately until charred and then add the grilled chicken at the end. Once everything is cooked through and roasted, enjoy! You can eat your fajitas as is, but if you grabbed pita bread, you can elevate the dish by making it into a wrap.

Now, these fajitas are not traditional by any means, but they are delicious. And when you’re tired of unsatisfying dining hall food or just need something reminiscent of a home-cooked meal, these fajitas are an easy remedy.