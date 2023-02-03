Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo To Leave BC After One Season

Boston College football offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will leave BC after spending just one season with the Eagles, a source confirmed to The Heights Thursday night. DeGuglielmo’s departure comes three weeks after BC announced former offensive coordinator John McNultly would leave the Heights after one season.

DeGuglielmo, who was hired on Feb. 17, 2022, led an offensive line that ranked third to last in the FBS in opposing sack yards with 360 yards on the year. BC’s O-line allowed 46 sacks for an average of 3.83 sacks per game, good for 129th in the FBS.

In comparison, BC’s offensive line in 2021 allowed 24 sacks for 162 yards lost.

In 2022, the 3–9 Eagles finished dead last in the nation in total rushing yards with 758 and rushing yards per game with 63.2.

Four of BC’s starters from the 2021 season—Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom, Tyler Vrabel, and Ben Petrula—declared for the 2022 NFL Draft ahead of BC’s 2022 season, leaving an O-line full of holes.

During the 2022 season, BC’s offensive line sustained numerous injuries and changed its combination eight times. Christian Mahogany—the Eagles’ only returning starter—tore his ACL in the offseason and missed the entire season. Mahogany announced he would be returning for his fifth season in 2023 on Twitter on Dec. 15.

Right tackle Kevin Cline missed all but two games with a torn ACL, tackle Finn Dirstine missed the second half of the season with an injured shoulder, and center Drew Kendall missed BC’s 43–15 loss to Wake Forest with a broken wrist.

DeGuglielmo’s coaching career began at BC, where he started as a graduate assistant in 1991 before he became Boston University’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 1993. Prior to returning to BC, he served as Louisiana Tech’s offensive line coach during the 2021 season. He has worked with 15 different coaching staffs throughout his career and spent 12 years coaching in the NFL.

Prior to DeGuglielmo, the Eagles’ past two O-line coaches—Matt Applebaum and Phil Trautwein—had no previous NFL coaching experience. After DeGuglielmo’s short stint, Hafley may look to hire someone with strictly college-level O-line experience, similar to Applebaum, who left for the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.