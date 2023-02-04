Eagles Tie UMass Lowell 2–2 Through Overtime, Fall in Shootout

Entering its matchup tonight against UMass Lowell, Boston College men’s hockey had gone five games without a win. Even though the Eagles have not been extremely overmatched during this stretch—their biggest deficit being a 6–3 loss to Boston University on Jan. 27—BC has not been able to find the win column. A similar story occurred Friday night in Lowell.

The Eagles (9–10–6, 5–7–5 Hockey East) earned a point in the Hockey East standings on the road, with regulation and overtime ending in a 2–2 tie. But it was UMass Lowell (15–9–2, 9–5–2) that came away with the extra point, winning the four-round shootout.

Special teams were at the forefront in the first period, as the River Hawks had two power play opportunities while BC had one. The first power play was awarded to BC four minutes and 39 seconds into the opening frame, but the Eagles could not generate any quality scoring chances during the advantage.

Just 20 seconds after the BC power play expired, it was UMass Lowell’s turn to play a man up. Mike Posma initiated head-to-head contact with the River Hawks that the referees determined to be a major penalty. Despite being tasked with an extended, five-minute power-play, Mitch Benson and the BC penalty kill unit stood tall, keeping the game scoreless.

It had appeared that the Eagles gained some momentum after killing off the major penalty, with both Colby Ambrosio and Lukas Gustafsson finding chances right in front of UMass Lowell’s goaltender. But Gustavs Davis Grigals, the nation’s leader in save percentage with a .934 save percentage, denied the Eagles’ shots.

Oskar Jelvik was called for a cross checking penalty that gave the River Hawks another power play opportunity with less than four minutes in the first period. And this time, UMass Lowell cashed in. Scout Truman received a cross-ice pass and wristed a shot above Benson’s glove and into the back of the net to put UMass Lowell up 1–0 with 2:53 left in the first.

The Eagles leveled the score in the second period that stemmed from Cutter Gauthier winning a faceoff play. Andre Gasseau then kicked the puck over to Trevor Kuntar, who rifled a hard shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Grigals, who could not react to the shot quickly enough. The goal marked Kuntar’s ninth of the season.

Neither team scored until the Eagles struck with just under five minutes to go. On a strong BC shift, junior Eamon Powell passed the puck from the right point to his younger brother Seamus Powell at the left point. Seamus skated inward and fired a hard wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that beat Grigals to put BC ahead 2–1.

The goal not only gave BC the lead, but it was the first goal of Seamus’s collegiate career.

“It was pretty special,” Powell said at the second intermission during NESN’s broadcast. “We did that a million times in the basement and outside. For it to become a reality was pretty cool.”

The Eagles’ late-period struggles, however, continued. A tripping penalty on Liam Izyk put the River Hawks back on the power play with 1:21 to go. It looked like BC would escape into the second intermission ahead, but Filip Fornåå Svensson scored on a hard wrist shot with just five seconds remaining in the period to tie the game back up.

A scoreless third period left the game to be decided in extra time.

Powell scored first in the shootout, but it was just not enough as the River Hawks were able to squeak in back-to-back makes against Benson. UMass Lowell’s Brian Chambers sealed the win for the River Hawks in the round four of the shootout, extending BC’s winless streak.