No. 10 Harvard Delivers Overtime Heartbreaker to Eagles in 2023 Beanpot Semifinal

Trailing by two goals with under five minutes to play in the third period of the 2023 Beanpot semifinal, the noise level of the Boston College men’s hockey’s fan section was fainter than a whisper.

That is until Nikita Nesterenko gained possession of the puck and dribbled through four Harvard players, potting the puck past goaltender Mitchell Gibson. Nesterenko’s goal brought the Eagles back within one, and gave life back to the crowd as fans erupted with 4:02 left to play in the frame.

After pulling Mitch Benson from the goal to utilize a 6-on-5 man advantage for the waning minutes, rookie sensation Cutter Gauthier lined up for a shot. Gauthier’s shot was launched right through Gibson to tie the game at 3–3 and send BC’s student section into a frenzy.

BC held all the momentum heading into overtime, but just until 1.5 seconds were left. It took 1.5 seconds for the Crimson to put an end to that dream.

“We definitely let an opportunity slip by,” BC head coach Greg Brown said of the game.

Just like that, behind a chorus of bellowing fans, the Eagles (9–11–6, 5–7–5 Hockey East) dropped a heartbreaker to No. 10 Harvard (16–6–1, 13–4–0 ECAC) in a 4–3 overtime loss at TD Garden. BC will advance to the consolation round of the Beanpot next Monday.

It took just seconds after the first puck drop for the Crimson to display its offensive prowess. Puck handling in the offensive zone, Harvard center John Farinacci sent a pass to defenseman Jack Bar, who slotted a wrist shot into the back of the net just 51 seconds into the game.

While the goal was overturned shortly after for too many men on the ice, the message was clear—Harvard was playing fast and aggressive.

After an exchange of possessions, the Crimson found another opening. 11:25 into the period, Casey Severo led the puck directly to the right wing, where Marek Hejduk was able to receive the puck and chip it over Benson’s left shoulder to give Harvard a 1–0 lead.

“Obviously wasn’t the start we wanted,” Brown said. “Harvard was the much faster team in the first period. They pinned us in our zone, most of the first. We were fortunate the goal got called back. It was basically just weathering the storm in the first.”

The second period started with a power play. Freshman defenseman Lukas Gustaffson received a holding call just over a minute into the period, and Harvard wasted no time taking the advantage.

Matthew Coronato—third in points for the Crimson—fired a one-timer right above Benson’s blocker, and extended the Crimson’s lead to 2–0.

5:45 into the second frame, officials sent Harvard’s Mason Langenbrunner to the box for goaltender interference after colliding with Beson who was visibly shaken up. Benson remained in the game, and the Eagles went on their first man advantage of the contest.

Shortly before the penalty expired, Mike Posma notched BC’s first goal of the game to bring the Eagles within one. Posma tapped in the goal at the right post after Gustaffson cradled the puck towards the crease.

Just two minutes later, Coronato recorded Harvard’s second penalty of the period for boarding.

But the Eagles’ power play was cut short, as Colby Ambrosio received a hooking penalty, losing seven seconds of the power play, and gifting the Crimson a power play of its own.

Harvard did not let this chance go to waste, as Coronato—fresh out of the box—slammed home his second goal of the night, putting the Crimson up 3–1 with less than eight minutes left in the second period.

Despite the deficit, the Eagles stormed out in the third frame looking for more, launching 11 total shots in Gibson’s direction within the first five minutes of play.

After peppering Gibson with shot after shot, BC finally broke through with Nesterenko’s slippery goal. And just moments later—after having just two goals in his past seven games—Gauthier clapped home the shot that was heard throughout the entire arena, on Boston’s biggest stage.

“When you’re behind, you’re always a little more desperate,” Brown said. “It’s an easier place to come from to play that kind of hockey.”

The Eagles entered overtime steaming hot, coming off of a game-altering, two-goal third period, and with the support of a deafening student section.

“Third period we got our legs moving,” Brown said. “Did a much better job sustaining offense, keeping pucks in the zone, and, you know, we’re able to come back with a good push.”

For the majority of overtime, both teams failed to convert on their 3-on-3 matchups.

But after a three-man BC rush was sent in the opposite direction and the Crimson regained possession of the puck, there was just one man for Alex Lafferriere and Hejduk to beat. With less than five seconds to go, Lafferriere fed Hejduk the puck with a cross-ice pass, and Hejduk slotted home the final goal as BC students returned to silence and filed out of TD Garden.

“Overtime is overtime,” Brown said. “You know, we gotta manage the clock. We gave up a two on one [in] the last shift of regulation and then again in overtime and you just can’t do that. … It’s been too many times [we] are excited about the push we made in the third, but we have to be more consistent with that kind of hockey.”