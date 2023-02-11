Eagles Take Down No. 18 USC For Season Opening Win

It’s not often that a lacrosse team holds its ranked opponent to just three goals in a contest.

But that is exactly what No. 3 Boston College lacrosse (1–0, 0–0 Atlantic Coast) did to No. 18 USC (0–1, 0–0 PAC-12) in their season opener at Fish Field House. The game was a one-sided affair, and BC defeated the Trojans 14–3 behind a mix of overpowering offense and lockdown defense.

“I thought everyone did a really good job with the game plan and relentless pressure,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “And you know, goaltending was excellent today by both Rachel and Shay. I give them so much credit.”

Without Charlotte North on the roster for the first time in three seasons, many were asking how BC’s offense would form a new identity. This proved not to be an issue for the Eagles, tallying 35 shots and converting on 14 of 24 shots on goal.

“I thought that they [Jenn Medjid and Belle Smith] were aggressive, but they were also incredibly unselfish,” Walker-Weinstein said. “And I think they read the zone really well today, so I was proud of all the teamwork.”

After over four minutes without a goal, the scoreless contest ended when Mckenna Davis notched the Eagles’ first goal of the season with 10:42 remaining in the first period.

It was the first of five goals that BC would tally in the first period.

A foul on USC’s Olivia Dooley gifted the Eagles’ offense a free-position opportunity, and Kayla Martello took advantage, sending the ball flying past Kait Devir to put the Eagles up 2–0.

The two subsequent goals came from graduate student Jenn Medjid who got the best of USC’s goaltender Devir for her first and second goals of the season to put the Eagles up 4–0.

Just over 30 seconds later, Belle Smith found herself in the scorers’ circle as well, extending the Eagles lead to 5–0. Devir could not stop the Eagles offense, recording a save percentage of just .417 percent throughout the entire match.

While BC’s offensive dominance in the game was clear, the Eagles also showed resilience on defense, displaying how well-rounded their squad is on both sides of the field.

“I think our scout attack team all week worked really hard to simulate them,” Walker-Weinstein said. “And I think it translated to game day, so, I’m really proud of them.”

The Eagles conceded the first and only goal of the first period to Shelby Tilton with 15 seconds remaining. Despite the goal, BC’s defense held USC to just two shots on goal in the quarter.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to pick up where they left off. Medjid continued her tear, tallying her third goal of the game less than two minutes into the second period, and Davis notched her second of the game at the 1:07 mark. Annabelle Hasselbeck also joined the scoring frenzy, and BC entered half with an 8–1 advantage.

The Eagles commanded the draws in the first half, holding an eight-to-three draw advantage over USC.

“We had a brand new draw team which was awesome,” Walker-Weinstein said. “And you know, we won a lot of the draw circle, the draws, but then we also had, you know, great execution on our ride, and I think top to bottom it was a great start.”

The third period resulted in similar BC domination. Martello tallied her first goal of the season just 41 seconds into the quarter, and Medjid added to her impressive statline with her fourth goal of the game at the 5:45 mark.

USC finally broke through the Eagles defense for two late goals, both coming with under 2:30 remaining in the third frame.

The Eagles tallied four more goals in the final quarter, but play was halted with 3:22 remaining when first-team preseason All-American Medjid went down with an apparent lower leg injury. The star had to be helped to the sidelines where she spent the remainder of the game being tended to by trainers.

“She’s, she’s fine,” Walker Weinstein said. “She’s gonna be fine. It just looked worse than it was. She’s gonna be fine.”

Anchoring down the defense was Rachel Hall and freshman goaltender Shea Dolce, with Hall playing 75 percent of the game to Dolce’s 25 percent. Dolce made her NCAA debut Saturday, snatching two saves and conceding zero goals.

And despite the statement win, the Eagles understand its greater goal.

“We want to win a national championship,” Walker-Weinstein said. “We take it one game at a time, but that is the ultimate goal.”