Galentine’s Day: Valentine’s Day without a Valentine

Valentine’s Day—it’s the day when our hearts grow warm as we receive bouquets of flowers and chocolates with cheesy love letters stuck to them. The day is traditionally celebrated by showing extra love and affection to your significant other. But Feb. 14 can also be a sickening day for those who are single, leaving people wondering when it will be their turn to receive a valentine. But don’t worry, this day can instead be spent celebrating the love we have for our friends. So, set aside your Valentine’s Day blues and celebrate Galentine’s Day with these tips.

Exchange Gifts

The best way to celebrate Galentine’s Day, a holiday where women can honor their love for their friends, is to exchange Valentine’s Day–themed gifts. You can show appreciation for your friends by gifting them small, inexpensive items like a box of chocolates, a stuffed animal, or a fuzzy blanket. It does not have to be extravagant—it’s the thought that counts. Simply stop by a nearby CVS, where you can find aisles of Valentine’s Day gifts. To add some extra sentimental value, purchase a cute card and write a note telling your friends how grateful you are to have them in your life.

Have a Potluck or a Picnic

What can fulfill you if you’re not in a relationship? Food. Gather all your beloved gals and have a potluck. Everyone can bring a dish to share—bonus points if you bring a Valentine’s Day–themed dish. A picnic is also a great go-to option if you want to relax and catch up with your friends. If the weather is favorable, set out to Boston Common and the Public Garden to enjoy the green scenery. The roads surrounding Boston Common are also packed with quality coffee and brunch spots, so you can pick up scrumptious food for your picnic.

Movies and Drinks

There’s no better way to celebrate a single Valentine’s Day than having a cozy night in with your friends and roommates. Put on a rom-com and sip on your drink of choice. It’s the perfect time to get creative with your drinks—there are countless special Valentine’s Day cocktails and mocktails you can stir up and serve to your friends. You can also make or buy cute desserts for everyone to enjoy, such as chocolate strawberries or heart-shaped cookies.

Valentine’s Day is on its way, and it can be celebrated by everyone, not just people in relationships. So, make the most of this time of year by showering your friends with platonic affection.