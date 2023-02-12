A Historic Man Who Deserves Recognition: Boston College Should Name 245 Beacon Street After Rev. J. Donald Monan

Through his 24 years at the helm of Boston College, former University President Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J. saved BC from financial ruin and bolstered the University’s status as a top institution of American higher education.

Now, regardless of its financial interests, the University should honor Monan’s transformative presidency by naming 245 Beacon Street after him.

Monan arrived at BC in 1972 at a time when the University faced financial debt. It was also predominantly male and largely a commuter college.

But from the beginning, Monan saw BC’s potential.

“I would like to ask that all of us not only always pursue excellence and always achieve excellence by others’ standards,” Monan said at a gathering at the start of his presidency. “I want to ask something more, because I think we have the opportunity and the resources for more. I ask that we create new standards of excellence, and that we be the first to achieve those standards. I believe we can do it.”

And by the time he finished his tenure leading BC, the University exceeded those high-reaching standards.

The University’s endowment was among the highest in the nation, application numbers had more than doubled, and the school was ranked in the top 40 among national universities according to the U.S. News & World Report in 1996.

Almost 30 years later, Monan’s legacy is impossible to avoid. During his presidency, Monan facilitated the construction of Robsham Theater, O’Neill Library, Conte Forum, Merkert Chemistry Center, the McMullen Museum of Art, the John J. Burns Library, and Newton Campus’ Law Library. He also oversaw immense renovations to Bapst Library and Alumni Stadium.

But Monan’s impact extends beyond these physical markers of growth. The Jesuit embodied BC’s principles of educational advancement by striving to put students first.

“I will try and give all the time I can to students because after all students are what we are all about,” Monan said in his first interview with The Heights in 1972.