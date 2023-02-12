A Loving List of Ways To Spend Your Valentine’s Day in Newton

As stores explode with roses, chocolate, and everything in between, the world seems to be tinted in pink and red. Newton is no exception, and the city is offering a number of opportunities for Valentine’s Day. Here are five ways to celebrate the holiday.

Love You Boo Bags

For those looking to exercise their creativity, consider picking up paint kits from The Paint Bar. No worries if painting is not your strong suit—these Love You Boo Bags come in several designs, and include helpful items like two video tutorials, canvases, sets of paint, and reference photos. You and your partner can paint together at home with no pressure, as no experience or other supplies needed. Bags are $59, and can be purchased on the Paint Bar’s website.

Sweet Treats

Want to surprise your significant other with something sweet? Two local Newton bakeries are offering Valentine’s menus for you to do just that. Antonie’s Pastry Shop is an old-school bakery that opened its doors in 1954, and has been serving homemade Italian desserts to Newton residents since. This year, they are offering heart-shaped cakes, cookies, and more. Bettina’s Bakery is another Newton classic, run by two trained pastry chef-owners. Antonie’s offers specialty chocolate raspberry mousse cakes and red velvet whoopie pies as special gifts for loved ones.

Movie Night

Set sail to the movies, as Feb. 10, 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the classic film Titanic. Theaters in Newton are running the film through Feb. 16. Whether you are looking for a more laid-back or last-minute idea, this classic romance film is the perfect date night.

Fine Dining in Newton

For those looking for a traditional and timeless candlelit dinner, Newton offers plenty of upscale restaurants providing special menus for the holiday. Restaurants such as sycamore., Farmstead Table, and Bianca offer dishes ranging from sushi to steak.

Valentine’s Day Storytime and Craft

Looking to celebrate this holiday with the whole family? Join Newton Free Library for its Storytime and Craft event, where you can write and decorate cards for those who you love. The event is from 3 to 4 p.m., leaving plenty of time to spend the rest of the evening with your partner. For more information, contact the library here.