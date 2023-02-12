Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 12

Just one week ago, we at Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down suggested that February was the

worst

month of the year. Bad weather, bad holidays, and bad vibes felt inevitable at the start of the month. Yet, despite our accusations, this February has (at least) one major redeeming quality: it has featured several days with breezy, mid-50s weather. We weren’t expecting to break out our light flannels so early in the year, but this switch is a joyous one—even if frigid days still slightly outnumber the bearable ones.