Eagles Defeat BU 4–2 in Beanpot Consolation Game, Snap Eight-Game Winless Streak

After a heartbreaking loss to Harvard in the final seconds of the 2023 Beanpot semifinals last Monday, some questioned Boston College men’s hockey’s ability to apply pressure to opponents throughout all three periods and take advantage of early chances.

But a week later in the Beanpot consolation game, BC delivered, and was hungry for a win when it squared off against Comm. Ave. rival Boston University.

“You know a consolation game doesn’t always carry as much weight as, obviously, the championship game,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “But for us, one, playing BU it always matters. And then also, just the situation we’re in right now, we really need to get a win.”

Nearly one month since their last win, the Eagles (10–12–6, 5–8–5 Hockey East) took down No. 5 BU (20–8–0, 14–4–0) at TD Garden, earning their 26th third-place finish in Beanpot history with a 4–2 victory.

“So it was a pretty, pretty tight game,” Brown said. “Probably a little more important for us than them, just cause our last month has been a tough go for us, so our guys were desperate and very hungry to get a win.”

(Nicole Wei / Heights Staff) Eamon Powell, pictured above. (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff)

The Eagles prioritized early and consistent pressure throughout all 60 minutes, ensuring that they set the tone of the game.

“You know, so important to play for 60 minutes,” Brown said. “We clearly didn’t have a good start against Harvard. … So that was a lot of talk. Not only this week, but over the last probably four weeks, that we really got to put together 60 minutes.”

And that is exactly how BC executed against the Terriers.

1:52 into the game, Oskar Jellvik slid the puck to Nikita Nesterenko who skated to the middle of BC’s attacking zone and sent the puck flying past BU goaltender Drew Commesso.

After the early goal, the Eagles were granted another offensive opportunity with their first power play after BU’s Matt Brown received a hooking penalty 10:21 into the first frame.

Once again, BC took advantage of the Terriers’ mistake. The Eagles set up their power play and found Eamon Powell with a series of smooth passes for a clear shot from the left side. Powell nailed it for his fourth goal of the season and BC took a commanding 2–0 lead over BU.

BU didn’t let the Eagles maintain their two-goal lead for long, though, notching its first goal just over a minute later. The Terriers found themselves in front of Mitch Benson’s goal, and after three BU pokes, Ryan Greene finally shoved the puck through Benson to make it 2–1.

BC failed to convert on its second power play, and entered the second frame up by one. The Eagles outshot BU 14–8 in the first period.

Just over 30 seconds into the second period, the Eagles were inches away from a commanding 3–1 lead. A Terriers’ turnover gave Andre Gasseau a quality one-on-none opportunity, but Commesso made a clutch save to keep the deficit at one.

With less than 16 minutes left to play in the period, the referees called a string of penalties that led to a 4-on-4, a BC power play, and a BU power play—none of which resulted in a goal. With 12:44 remaining in the frame, the game returned to 5-on-5.

Trevor Kuntar received a hooking penalty with 5:20 left in the period, but BC killed the Terriers’ third and last power play of the night. After a three-goal first period, the puck didn’t see the back of either net in the second frame, despite five combined penalties.

6:01 into the final frame, play was stopped after officials called matching minors on Luke Tuch and Cutter Gauthier, resulting in the second 4-on-4 of the contest.

15 seconds after the team’s returned to 5-on-5, BU knotted the game at two. The Terriers’ Jeremy Wilmer threw the puck in front of the net and Jay O’brien secured the rebound, sending the puck past Benson.

The game was tied for a total of 27 seconds, however. Less than half a minute after conceding the lead, a Gasseau goal put the Eagles back ahead in a flash. With 11:17 left to play in regulation, BC held a 3–2 lead.

BU couldn’t break through Benson for the remainder of the period, and with 1:58 remaining, the Terriers pulled Commesso from the net to go on a 6-on-5 advantage, attempting to slip one past the Eagles’ defense.

Goaltender Mitch Benson recorded 21 saves. (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff) Eagles’ forward Connor Joyce, pictured above. (Nicole Wei / Heights Staff)

The Terriers failed to convert and the Eagles took possession of the puck, flying in the opposite direction.

Trevor Kuntar put the icing on the cake for BC, scoring the empty net goal and ensuring the Eagles’ first win since Jan. 14 with 4.7 seconds remaining.

“Yeah, there was definitely some relief after the game today,” Brown said. “It was frustrating because, you know, some of the games we didn’t play our best and we knew it, but then some other games we played pretty well and we came away with nothing. So that was starting to wear on the guys and you know, the morale stayed, verbally it stayed great, you know, stayed positive.”