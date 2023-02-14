Valentine’s Date Ideas for You and Your BC Boo

You know what time of year it is. Valentine’s Day is here. You and your date want to do something special, but you need some last-minute ideas. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Continue reading for some fun and affordable Boston date ideas for you and your BC boo.

Puttshack

This indoor mini golf course in Seaport is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day if you and your partner love competition. This newly opened, modern mini golf course doubles as a bar if you are over 21. But, if you are under 21, you are still free to play before 8 p.m. There are also live DJs on the weekend, which will be sure to add to your Valentine’s fun!

Charles Hayden Planetarium

Go gaze at the stars in the Charles Hayden Planetarium with its themed planetarium shows! The shows cater to all audiences, but my personal recommendations are The Coldplay Experience or The Rihanna Experience. Each of these shows is choreographed to the respective artist’s music, and you can find the other artists featured on the Museum of Science’s website. These awesome shows are a great way to spend Valentine’s Day under the stars.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

There’s nothing more picturesque than ice skating in the Boston winter with your partner. Ice skating on the Boston Commons Frog Pond is a romantic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Skate rentals are only $15 and tickets are only $8, which makes this date cheap and worth all the fun. Make sure to check the Frog Pond hours so you don’t accidentally plan your date during a time when it’s closed for private events.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Check out some breathtaking music with a trip to the Boston Symphony. There are many shows and dates to choose from among the Symphony Hall, the Boston Pops, and Tanglewood. You can buy season passes and have fun all semester long. Enjoy a sophisticated night out with your date and feel high class this Valentine’s Day.

Harvard Square

Taking a walk around Harvard Square and exploring Cambridge is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors in the increasingly frequent nice weather. There are a bunch of cute shops, theaters, museums, and restaurants for you and your date to enjoy, or you can just walk around and take in the scenery. Either way, it’s a great place to take a romantic stroll.

Ristorante Saraceno

If you are looking for a romantic, dimly lit Italian restaurant, look no further than Ristorante Saraceno. Located in the North End, this restaurant has a wonderful staff and even better food. This place is popular and fills up fast, so make sure to book a reservation as soon as possible!

New England Aquarium

Who wouldn’t want to see penguins or sea lions on Valentine’s Day? Check out the New England Aquarium’s giant fish tanks filled with sea turtles and starfish. Even better, you can pick up your free student ticket through the Robsham Box Office!

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

What could be more romantic than the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s courtyard? This art museum is located just a short T ride away in Boston. With different picturesque rooms, gardens, and art collections, Isabella Stewart Gardner is the perfect place for couples looking for a night out.

Boston Public Library’s Map Room Tea Lounge

Located inside the Boston Public Library, the Map Room Tea Lounge is the perfect brunch spot. Its cozy and chic atmosphere welcomes everyone to dine in and enjoy the ambiance and menu. While the Map Room may be a little more pricey, this modern-day salon’s price is worth its charming feel for special occasions like Valentine’s Day.