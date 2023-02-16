An Ode to the Rat: How to Make the Most of Your “Rat-tastic” Experience

I’m a “Rat” girl at heart. It’s my first stop on campus in the morning when I pick up hot water for my green tea everyday. I love sitting at a window table to scroll through my email or skim a reading for class. I engage in and overhear campus gossip, club promotions, and phone calls to family and friends at home. I frequently scan the room to get a feel for new outfit trends, and my mood is always boosted when an unexpected hello with a friend turns into a 20-minute conversation.

The beloved “Rat,” formally labeled the Welch Dining Room, is nestled in the basement of Lyons Hall, and its name derives from the German term for a restaurant in a basement, “Rathskeller.” The Rat is a lively space of community, leisure, and eats. I’ve reflected on my countless hours in this treasured campus hub to give you some tips on how to make the most of a spare 30 minutes in the Rat.

Choose Your Seat Wisely

While the tables are all fairly similar—not including the few rare hightops at the front of the dining room—their different locations impact your experience. My go-to seat is a table by the windows. I adore the gorgeous architecture, natural lighting, and view toward Stokes Lawn. A piece of advice though: it’s difficult to do computer work here in the morning as the intense glare from sunlight makes it blinding to view your screen!

If your computer or phone is running low on battery, I advise grabbing a seat in the middle rows next to the pillars, which are lined with outlets. The middle rows are also prime spots for people watching, and if you’re hoping to run into a friend, chances are someone will see you in this central location.

The far back side of the Rat is cozy and lined with images of Boston College’s campus and community. I enjoy sitting here on a cloudy day while I eat a bowl of soup, and I’ve found it is the quietest spot in the Rat as it is tucked away from the liveliness of the doorway.

Wait Five Minutes To Buy Food

I always dread the line that forms between class periods. The swarm of students packing the dining hall can be overwhelming. I frantically navigate the rush as I contemplate whether I’m in the mood for a soup, salad, sandwich, or all three. I’ve had way too many moments when I panic and start scooping a fruit and yogurt bowl without remembering I had something similar for breakfast! These moments have taught me it’s worth waiting five minutes to head to the line. It requires a dash of patience, but I take the time to find a seat, fill up my water bottle, and settle into the space. Sure enough, others will settle into seats or continue onward in just a few minutes. The dining room will feel 10 times more spacious, and you will have the luxury of choosing your food without the pressure of quickly hopping in a growing line at the register.

Take a Shopping Spree

Whether you’re an underclassman with extra meal plan money or an off-campus junior unsure when you will make your next grocery run, the Rat has a number of grab-and-go snacks, produce, and meals that are perfect for stocking up your mini fridge and cupboards. Check out the fridges for sandwiches, salads, and small bites like hummus and cream cheese. My personal favorites are the southwest quinoa salad and tomato mozzarella sandwich—I recommend panini pressing it if you’re eating on-site! Grab some mayo and ketchup packets for your burger at dinner, stock your backpack with some disposable silverware, or pick up a bag of chips so you’ll have a snack on hand.

Work Smarter, not Harder

The Rat is lively and active with students coming and going, chairs screeching, and voices echoing laughter and conversation. If you’re in the mood for some light noise as you work, the Rat is the perfect spot to knock out that discussion post or skim a Perusall reading. But, I find the noise and dynamism of the Rat to be a distraction when writing an essay or studying for a midterm, soI save those assignments for the 5th floor of O’Neill. The Rat also works well for group project meetings. Its central location is convenient to meet in between classes, and if you need to schedule an in-person chat at night, the music and snacks at “Late Night” will give you a boost of energy and get your creative juices flowing!

Zoom Casually

The Rat is a great place to take a call on chilly winter days. I took many of my online classes during freshman year in the Rat—it was quiet enough that I could hear my professor speaking in my earbuds, yet loud enough that I didn’t feel awkward when speaking in my breakout room. The Rat is still the perfect environment for when I have a webinar or Facetime with a friend from home. Remember though, the Rat has lots of background distractions, and I wouldn’t recommend doing an interview or formal call here.

Befriend an Employee

The employees of the Rat are dedicated, kind, and want to leave students with a memorable and “Rat-tastic” experience. As a Rat regular, I began to recognize employees when checking out with my breakfast, and I was flattered when an employee took notice of my routine and acknowledged that I often come by the Rat in the morning to fill up my cup of tea. I couldn’t help but feel sincere gratitude for the care, thoughtfulness, and hard work the employees contribute to the BC community. The employees provide me with a smile when I am anxious about an exam. The words “have a great day” have gone a long way. As I remind myself to reciprocate this gratitude back by simultaneously asking others how their day is going, I challenge you to share your kindness and compliments with the employees!