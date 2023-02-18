Homemade on the Heights: Fried Rice

If there’s one dish that defines my childhood, it’s fried rice. It’s the first dish I ever learned to make and what made me fall in love with cooking. It reminds me of the time I spent in the kitchen with my grandma growing up, where I acted as her sous chef—though in reality, I was probably more of a nuisance than a help. Regardless, fried rice has been a staple in my life ever since those childhood moments.
Although I can’t exactly recreate the “fried” part of fried rice in my dorm kitchenette, there’s no doubt that when there’s a will, there’s a way. With a few key ingredients and a microwave, I have learned to make the best fried rice a dorm can offer. On days when I need a quick and filling meal or I feel homesick and need something reminiscent of home, this fried rice comes in handy.
Fried rice is a simple dish consisting of rice, protein, and vegetables. There are a lot of ways to customize your fried rice to make it your own, but I have always stuck to a simple egg fried rice that delivers every single time.
Dish:
Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked rice, preferably refrigerated
- 1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables
- One egg
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a microwave safe bowl, microwave frozen vegetables on high for two minutes.
- In a separate bowl, microwave rice on high for one minute or until slightly warm.
- Mix rice and vegetables together. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Crack egg into rice mixture and stir until well combined.
- Microwave on high for two minutes or until the egg is cooked through.