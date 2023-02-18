Homemade on the Heights: Fried Rice

If there’s one dish that defines my childhood, it’s fried rice. It’s the first dish I ever learned to make and what made me fall in love with cooking. It reminds me of the time I spent in the kitchen with my grandma growing up, where I acted as her sous chef—though in reality, I was probably more of a nuisance than a help. Regardless, fried rice has been a staple in my life ever since those childhood moments.

Although I can’t exactly recreate the “fried” part of fried rice in my dorm kitchenette, there’s no doubt that when there’s a will, there’s a way. With a few key ingredients and a microwave, I have learned to make the best fried rice a dorm can offer. On days when I need a quick and filling meal or I feel homesick and need something reminiscent of home, this fried rice comes in handy.

Fried rice is a simple dish consisting of rice, protein, and vegetables. There are a lot of ways to customize your fried rice to make it your own, but I have always stuck to a simple egg fried rice that delivers every single time.

Dish:

Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked rice, preferably refrigerated

1/2 cup frozen mixed vegetables

One egg

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a microwave safe bowl, microwave frozen vegetables on high for two minutes. In a separate bowl, microwave rice on high for one minute or until slightly warm. Mix rice and vegetables together. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Crack egg into rice mixture and stir until well combined. Microwave on high for two minutes or until the egg is cooked through.