McGlockton, Free Throws Will BC Over Florida State For First Win in Tallahassee Since 2007

In a game that featured Quinten Post scoring 21 points and going 5-of-5 from behind the arc, it wasn’t the seven-footer who led Boston College men’s basketball to a victory down the stretch.

Devin McGlockton—BC’s secondary big man—willed the Eagles (13–15, 7–10 Atlantic Coast) to a 75–69 victory with 16 points, seven rebounds, and perfect 10-of-10 free throw shooting. BC earned its first win in Tallahassee since 2007, and its second-ever win against the Seminoles (8–19, 6–10) on their home court.

“I thought Devin was unbelievable,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “He really did a good job of showing great poise.”

From the 6:33 mark to the 4:58 mark of the second half, McGlockton converted two separate and-one chances, finishing through contact on both layups to extend BC’s four-point lead to seven on both occasions. McGlockton scored 10 of BC’s 12 points up until there was 1:32 left to play in the game, putting BC ahead 62–55, which gave the Eagles just enough of a cushion. Post, meanwhile, fouled out at the 3:31 mark.

“Devin is a winner,” Post said. “He does all the little things. He’ll run through a brick wall for you.”

The Eagles managed to hit 15 of their final 16 free throws in the last 1:32 of the game—courtesy of McGlockton, Jaeden Zackery, Mason Madsen, and Prince Aligbe—to close out the win. In a game that showcased 69 total free throws attempted between both teams, BC shot 82 percent from the line, just above its season average of 72 percent.

“I think it really disrupted the rhythm of the game, and kind of our flow, especially in the second half,” Post said of the constant stoppages for free throws.

Makai Ashton-Langford also fouled out in the second half, forcing Zackery and Madsen to carry the load along with McGlockton. Zackery scored all eight of his points in the second half, and Mason’s step-back jumper at the 4:03 mark gave BC a 58–51 lead, as well as its first field goal in over three minutes.

DeMarr Langford Jr. returned to the floor for the first time since injuring his knee against Virginia on Jan. 28, scoring only three points in 20 minutes.

While the Eagles struggled to defend without fouling in the second half—FSU went 18-of-22 from the line in the second half and were in the bonus just seven minutes into the frame—BC held the Seminoles to 30.5 percent shooting from the field, using any means necessary to protect its lead that it held all game.

“It shows our character,” Post said. “The guys that were in the game stuck with it. It was just a grind.”

With leading scorer Matthew Cleveland out with a back injury, FSU’s Caleb Mills fought all game to keep the Seminole’s within reach offensively. Mills registered 27 points and shot 17-of-21 from the foul line.

But Post kept BC’s offense flowing in the first half. Post notched 17 first-half points on perfect 5-of-5 3-point shooting, and his fifth and final 3-pointer from the mouth of the Seminole logo at halfcourt extended BC’s lead to 36–17. It also showcased renowned Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins on the call.

QP is 5-5 from 3PT in the first half! pic.twitter.com/N4YYGDw7hB — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 18, 2023

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for BC, as its 21 turnovers—a season high—helped erase its comfortable 38–27 halftime lead. The Seminoles had 15 total points off BC’s turnovers and 11 in the second half.

“They do a really good job of denying and you know, switching a lot of things,” Grant said. “I knew coming in that was an area that they really had a lot of strength in.”

The Seminoles doubled Post down low from the opening tip, forcing the center to step out to the arc—something he has proven he is more than comfortable doing.

“He opened the game up with his ability to play outside,” Grant said of Post. “You know, most big guys can’t do that, don’t give you that element. So I thought the way he shot the ball in the first half gave us some cushion.”

Saturday marked Post’s sixth game of scoring at least 20 or more points in a conference game this season. And with Saturday’s win, the Eagles have already matched their 2021–22 win total and surpassed their conference win total.

“We’ve got a group that has been working hard to try to move our program in the right direction,” Grant said. “Guys are playing hard, really competing. So I’m just happy for the players.”