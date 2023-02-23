“Not Just for Ourselves, but for Everyone”: Black History Month’s Evolution at BC

On-campus reporting of Black History Month rose during the ’80s, as coverage of guest speakers, art exhibits, theatrical performances, and social events for Black History Month increasingly populated the pages of The Heights each February.

James O’Toole, a retired BC professor and author of Ever to Excel: A History of Boston College, said this increase reflected greater cultural changes at both BC and in the United States overall.

“I think with the general rise in awareness in American society as a whole that ‘Look, there’s a lot of racial injustice that’s been going on for a long time, and we’ve got to play our little part in trying to combat that,’” O’Toole said.

In 1989, civil rights activist Jibreel Khazan visited BC as part of University Housing’s celebration of Black History Month.

“The goal of University Housing, in conjunction with the Residential Life Staff, is to show their recognition of the significance of Black History Month and the educating potential presented to all those who wish to partake in the programs,” the article read.

More steps still need to be taken to fully reach this “educating potential,” according to O’Toole, including getting students outside of these multicultural clubs to be more involved.

“Getting people beyond just the self-definitions, getting people who don’t share those self-definitions to also be engaged—I think that’s an ongoing task,” O’Toole said.

A Community Not Fully Engaged (1990s)

The University took more steps to acknowledge and celebrate Black History Month at BC in the ’90s, but students continued to voice concerns regarding a lack of community engagement.

In 1990, the Black Student Forum (BSF) and several other campus groups held Black History Month events throughout February, aiming to involve the broader BC community in the celebrations.

“My main concern is that the whole student body should know about our culture,” Anderson Manuel, the president of the BSF at the time and BC ’90, said.

Manuel said up until that point, no one had ever attempted to involve the whole University in Black History Month programming before.