Eagles Hit Season-High Three Home Runs, Defeat Bucknell 9–1

Boston College baseball opened up its 2023 in rough fashion, falling to Pepperdine 9–0 while recording only three hits.

But since then, the Eagles (3–1) have outscored their opponents 30–7 in their last three games. That streak includes BC’s Friday win over Bucknell (0–4) in Charleston, SC, defeating the Bison 9–1 behind a season-high three home runs and six two-out runs. The win marked the Eagles’ third-straight victory.

While BC’s offense is averaging 10 runs per game over its last three games, pitching, however, was also a strong suit on Friday. Henry Leake bounced back from his opening-day loss, throwing 3.0 shutout innings with 5 Ks against the Bison. The graduate RHP allowed just one hit but also walked three batters and hit one batter.

Junior first baseman Joe Vetrano got things started off early with his bottom of the first inning opposite field two-run home run. He kept things going in the third inning on a dropped pop-fly by the Bison with two outs, allowing Cohl Mercado to score to put BC up 3–0. Patrick Roche immediately capitalized on Bucknell’s mistake, as he sent a double into left field, scoring Vetrano to give the Eagles a four-run lead.

RHP John West replace Leake in the fourth inning and earned the win with 4.0 innings pitched, one earned run, and 6 Ks. Bucknell’s only run came in the fifth inning off a Jacob Corson homerun bomb to center field to cut the Eagles lead to 4–1.

But BC didn’t let up another run all game, as pitchers AJ Colarusso and Joey Ryan both went 1.0 innings to close out the 8th and 9th innings. Overall, the Eagles held the Bison to just four hits. Their six walks Friday, however, was a season-high.

Barry Walsh continued his strong start to the season with a three-run homerun in the sixth inning with two outs, extending the Eagle’s lead to 7–1. The homerun marked Walsh’s second of the year, and he now has seven RBI in 2023.

The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning thanks to catcher Pete Burns and Vetrano once again. Bruns slapped a solo homerun to right field to kick off the inning, putting BC ahead 8–1. Walsh followed with a single to left field, and the outfielder subsequently stole second. Vetrano managed to strike a single to the right side with two outs to send Walsh home and hand the Eagles a comfortable victory.

BC’s. 294 batting average was the second highest the Eagles have hit all season, and they will look to keep up the momentum the rest of the weekend against Canisius and Rugters to continue their winning streak.