Morgan’s Guide to Eating Vegan in Boston

Vegan restaurants are becoming increasingly mainstream as people seek to eat healthier and more sustainably. But many non-vegan eaters run into the same problem—the vegan alternatives are usually not as good as the foods they are used to. If you want to experiment with vegan restaurants but are unsure how to go about it, look no further than my top picks. The restaurants on this list range from fast food establishments to modern restaurants, so there is truly something for everyone!

PlantPub

Located in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, PlantPub offers a vegan take on classic pub foods. Here you can find your favorite bar foods like pizza and burgers and delicious appetizers like nachos and garlic fingers. All dishes, including whole pizzas, are $20 or less, which makes it an affordable joint for college students. PlantPub also has a modern well-lit atmosphere, so it’s a great place to hang out with a group of friends! If you are looking for a nice sit-down restaurant where you and your friends can catch up and enjoy chill food and vibes, then PlantPub is perfect for you.

Beatnic

Beatnic is a vegan fast food restaurant right next to the Boston Common in Back Bay. This wonderful establishment offers a range of classic fast foods like burgers, sandwiches, and salads. I also highly recommend their chicken sandwiches—you won’t even know they’re vegan. This establishment has plenty of seating, including fun swing chairs. If you are looking for a quick bite and a fun affordable place to try vegan food for the first time, then I recommend Beatnic!

Life Alive

Life Alive has several locations in Boston, including ones in Brookline, Back Bay, and Cambridge. This place offers fast bites like salads and acai bowls. The cutesy, earthy cafe has several different smoothie, juice, and latte options if you’re looking for a great on-the-go beverage. If you are looking for a down-to-earth vegan spot, this is the place to go.

My Thai Vegan Cafe

Located in Chinatown, My Thai Vegan Cafe is a second-floor vegan restaurant. Most of their dishes average around $12 dollars, with a few specialty dishes costing around $24. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get the full experience. My personal favorites were the pad thai and the fried dumplings. This restaurant has many options ranging from soups to noodles to curry, so there is something for everyone.

REDWHITE RAMEN

REDWHITE RAMEN is a vegan restaurant on Newbury Street in Boston. Their menu only has a couple of items, but if you’re craving a warm bowl of ramen, there are some great options for you. Each dish costs around $14, so this place is a cheap way to try new vegan dishes. I recommend the Masterpiece bowl and the Mac & Miso side dish. This is a casual order-at-the-counter place, making it the perfect start to your vegan journey.

Vegan food does not have to be hard to find or crazy expensive. These restaurants are also great options for people with allergens or other dietary restrictions. There are places all around Boston that focus on the vegan mission. Whether you’ve been vegan all your life or you just want to try something new, these restaurants are the perfect place to get an affordable and quality meal.