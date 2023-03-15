Leaf: The Best Women’s Red Carpet Looks at the 2023 Oscars

The women of the Oscars, whether there to present an award or potentially win one of their own, displayed a wide array of elegant—yet risky—styles at the 95th Academy Awards.

In honor of Women’s History Month, here’s a breakdown of the best dressed women on the champagne-colored carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis

First, to give recognition to the winning women of two of the biggest categories, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis wore simple and graceful designs. Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a stunning, lightweight-feathered white Dior gown. Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, sparkled in her elegant Dolce & Gabbana crystal corset dress. Her champagne dress matched the color of the carpet she stood on, but the crystals brought it to life.

Images Courtesy of InStyle

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh’s look for the Academy Awards immediately stood out to me as a risky choice that definitely made a statement—I was not sure whether I loved or hated it. She wore a Valentino couture outfit which consisted of high-rise black shorts with a cascading top that had a sweetheart neckline, puffy ruffle sleeves, and a train. For shoes, Pugh wore chunky black satin heels. Her hair was in a reverse ponytail—the hair was placed forward on her head instead of hanging in the back—with blunt bangs. A black satin ribbon in her ponytail tied her look together from head to toe. Her Tiffany & Co. pink gemstone earrings and a three-layer chevron diamond necklace provided an elegant touch to this outfit. The juxtaposition of punk and elegance lies in her shorts under the billowing taffeta top. The bold choices in Pugh’s outfit were eye-catching.

Image Courtesy of The Cut

Vanessa Hudgens, Deepika Padukone, and Emily Blunt

Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Deepika Padukone, and Emily Blunt represented the other side of the spectrum of outfits, and their gowns contrasted from Pugh’s bold look. Hudgens’ look reminded me of Audrey Hepburn’s classic elegant black and white dresses. Hudgens wore a vintage Chanel black strapless dress that fell to the floor and had a white stripe bordering the square neckline and trim of the dress. Her hair was slicked back into a top knot, once again reminiscent of the classic Hepburn updo. Simple black heels, Roberto Coin diamond jewelry, and her flashy diamond engagement ring from Cole Tucker completed Hudgens’ outfit. This modern day Hepburn look was simple but beautiful and incredibly well done.

Padukone’s look, similar to Hudgens’, screamed Hepburn. She wore a black Louis Vuitton old-Hollywood style off-the-shoulder ball gown with a sweetheart neckline. I can imagine this dress being in a scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Padukone accessorized her mermaid silhouette with a Cartier yellow diamond necklace and black opera gloves with a diamond ring and bracelet over them. Her hair was in a simple updo to show off her tasteful dress and neck piece.

Blunt was the picture of elegance in her white Valentino long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder, form-fitting dress. She carried a white clutch covered in pearls, keeping her look monochromatic. Her hair, similar yet slightly looser than that of Hudgens, was in an updo with pieces falling on the sides of her face. Her dangling pink earrings accented her outfit, adding the only splash of color in her all-white look. While Blunt’s outfit could be described as mundane, I found her look to be beautiful and sophisticated because of its simplicity.

Images Courtesy of Red Carpet Fashion Awards and E! Online

Fan Bingbing

If it existed, actress Fan Bingbing should have won the award for best red carpet look for her first appearance at the Oscars. She wore a Tony Ward couture gown that was cinched at the waist with a halter neck and deep v-neckline. The gown was covered with hanging crystals and embellishments, but the elegant silhouette was the focal point of this look. Wrapped around Bingbing’s arms was a dramatic green puff-sleeved cape that fanned out across the floor. Bingbing held a box clutch that matched her crystal dress, providing an air of old-Hollywood glamor. Complementing the theme of her outfit, Bingbing wore her hair in classic vintage finger waves and donned a red lip. The last touch to this look was her dangling emerald earrings, which matched the cape.

Image Courtesy of InStyle

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga made a bold statement with her revealing dropped waistline Versace gown. The black sheer, long-sleeve bodice’s black corset bones were exposed all the way down to her Versace belt with the signature Medusa logo. The dress then transformed into a long black flowing gown that covered her footwear. The sheer fabric revealed Gaga’s many tattoos, and the dropped waistline exposed her backside, increasing the risk factor of her elegant look, which Gaga is known for. Gaga wore a large and luxurious diamond necklace, diamond cuff, earrings, and ring all by Tiffany & Co.

Image Courtesy of People