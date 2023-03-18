Eagles Go Cold on Offense Against NC State, Win Streak Snapped

Boston College softball had not lost since Feb. 25, outsourcing its opponents 38–11 during an eight-game winning streak.

That is, until Friday in Raleigh, N.C., as the Eagles (15–8, 0–1) lost 6–2 to NC State (8–17, 2–5) in its first conference game of the season. Starting pitcher Sussanah Anderson struck out 11 batters, but BC was unable to score a run after the third inning, and its win streak was subsequently snapped.

“We need to be more selective at the plate,” BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug said of the offense. “We have to make sure we are not chasing, that we have better at-bats.”

BC struck first, as sophomore designated hitter Hannah Slike ripped a home run to left field in the top of the first inning, giving the Eagles a 1–0 lead. It marked her fourth home run of the year, which leads the Eagles, and also matched her home run total from last season.

NC State, however, responded immediately when Amanda Hasler crushed a two-run home run set up by a walk to give the Wolfpack a 2–1 lead.

Kali Case reached first base on an error in the top of the third inning and even managed to get all the way around the bases and score due to multiple defensive miscues by NC State. Abigail Knight doubled to right center with two outs, but was left stranded on second, keeping the score tied at two.

Anderson’s stellar performance became a bit shaky in the fourth inning, as she consequently hit a player on a pitch, walked a player, and then committed an error to allow the Wolfpack to score an unearned run and take a 3–2 lead. Anderson then walked another Wolfpack, and shortstop Nicole Giery registered an error herself to give NC State another unearned run. A single then put the Wolfpack up 5–2 to close the inning.

“She put too many on base,” Kvilhaug said of Anderson.

Anderson then gave up one more run in the bottom of the sixth on a Wolfpack RBI double from Ellie Goins, ending Anderson’s day on the bump with three earned runs, four walks, 11 strikeouts, and allowing four hits. Halie Pappion came in to replace her.

Kvilhaug also emphasized BC’s need to cut down on walks from a pitching standpoint. The Wolfpack scored three out of the six hitters that were walked, proving to be the difference in the 6–2 ballgame.

“We don’t want one swing of the bat putting up two, three, four runs,” Kvilhaug said.

Left-fielder Erika Andal, however, went 3-of-3 at the plate, but didn’t score, reflecting the Eagles’ struggle to capitalize on opportunities.

With Abby Dunning on the mound for Saturday’s game, Kvilhaug see’s an opportunity to even the series if Dunning can “keep the ball in the park.”

“We have an opportunity ahead of us to win the series,” Kvilhaug said.