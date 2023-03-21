Boston in Full Bloom: Tips on Exploring the City in the Spring

As the weather slowly grows warmer, it is the perfect time to start exploring the nooks and crannies of Boston. The city is constantly evolving, and there are plenty of new places and activities to explore this spring. The city caters to all types of people—shoppers, foodies, adventurers, sports fanatics, art and history buffs, music fans, and more. Here are some tips on how to make the most of Boston this spring.

Take a Visit to Museums or Exhibits

Boston is a city rich in history and culture—and its art is a precise reflection of that. Nearly each of Boston’s areas has its own museum. If you prefer to stay close to campus, Boston College’s very own McMullen Museum of Art on Brighton Campus is a quick walk from Lower Campus. Its current exhibit is titled Landscape of Memory: Seven Installations from the Barjeel Art Foundation. The Harvard Art Museums are just a brief 15-minute drive away in Cambridge. These museums house pieces from world-renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh. Other museums in Boston include the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, and the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. Be sure to check and see if reservations are required, as they are for many museums.

Go to a Sporting Event

Boston is a major hub for some of the United States’ finest sports teams—between the Celtics, the Bruins, and the Red Sox, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a game sometime this spring. If you’re looking to venture to TD Garden, you can purchase Celtics tickets here. The Red Sox will soon take over Fenway Park on March 30 for the team’s opening day. A perk of being a college student in Boston is Student 9s tickets for Red Sox games, where tickets begin at $9 for select home games.

Enjoy Boston’s Outdoor Dining Scene

Calling all foodies—there is no better way to spend spring in Boston than checking out its outdoor dining scene. With all its neighborhoods, such as Back Bay, Seaport, and the North End, there is no doubt that you can locate outdoor or patio seating. One notable spot is Time Out Market, which currently features 16 spots for food and drinks, including restaurants such as Ms. Clucks Deluxe, Nu Burger, Gogo Ya, Union Square Donuts, and more. Another up-and-coming Boston landmark is Cisco Brewery, located in the heart of the Seaport. If you are looking for a great view, I also recommend local rooftop dining, including Felipe’s Taqueria in Cambridge, Lookout Rooftop and Bar, and Deck 12.

Visit the City’s Many Parks and Gardens

If you prefer to stroll outside and take in the scenery, take a visit to some of Boston’s finest parks and gardens. You can never go wrong with the Boston Common, the Public Garden, the Greenway, the Esplanade, Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, the Harborwalk near the New England Aquarium, and Copley Square. If you are feeling extra adventurous and would like to make a day out of your activity, you should head over to Blue Hills Reservation in Milton for a hike, which is about a 20-minute drive from campus.