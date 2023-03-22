Flo Rida will perform in the Mod Lot as part of Boston College’s Marathon Monday festivities at 10 a.m. on April 17, as first announced by a video posted on BC’s Instagram page.

Flo Rida, a hip-hop artist, gained popularity in the 2000s for hit songs including “Right Round” and “Low.” He went on to release other party hits, such as “My House,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” and most recently, “High Heels.”

The concert will be free to all BC students.

The 2023 performance marks the second year BC will hold a concert on Marathon Monday. Jason Derulo performed in the Mod Lot in 2022.

According to Claire Ostrander, the interim associate vice president for student engagement and formation at BC, many factors—including cost, availability, and student input—went into choosing a performer. Ostrander said that organizers are hopeful this year’s performance will be successful.

“We are excited to bring Mile 21 back for a second year and are confident the concert and the rest of our day’s programming will engage our community as we support the runners in the 127th Boston Marathon,” Ostrander said in an email to The Heights.