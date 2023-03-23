Homemade on the Heights: Avocado Toast with a Poached Egg

As a Los Angeles native, I consider myself an avocado toast connoisseur. I’ve tried countless variations—I even spent one summer tasting a bunch of avocado toasts across LA and searching for the very best one. While there were some strong contenders, my conclusion is that the best avocado toast you can eat comes from your own kitchen. It’s cheaper and easier, and you don’t have to wait in ridiculously long lines to satisfy your cravings.

You can get fancy with toppings and add-ins, but I firmly believe avocado toast is best when made simply. There’s something about a classic piece of toasted bread layered with smashed avocado and topped with a perfectly poached egg that is unmatchable.

Avocado toast is a dish you can easily make in your dorm as it requires few steps and materials. The only tricky part is making a poached egg without a stovetop. I’m not one to compromise when it comes to avocado toast though, so I’ve mastered a microwave egg-poaching strategy.

(Jenny Fox / Heights Staff)

Dish: Avocado Toast with a Poached Egg

Ingredients:

1 slice bread, toasted

1/2 avocado

1 egg

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon olive oil

Optional: red pepper flakes

Optional: hot honey

Instructions:

Toast your choice of bread until it reaches your ideal level of toastiness. In a bowl, mash avocado and mix with lemon juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste. For the poached egg, fill a microwave-safe bowl halfway with water and microwave on high for one minute. Crack a large egg into the hot water and microwave on high for one minute, or until the egg whites are firm and the yolk is still runny. Layer avocado mixture on toast and top with poached egg. Optional: sprinkle red pepper flakes overtop and add a drizzle of hot honey.