This Week in Photos 2/19/23 – 2/26/23

Boston College’s theatre department debuted its play Dead Man’s Cell Phone about how humans memorialize the dead on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Robsham Theater (Alina Chen / Heights Staff).
UGBC hosted a DEI debate between the two president and vice president candidates, highlighting topics such as campus accessibility and a resource center for LGBTQ+ students on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Callie Oxford / Heights Editor).
The BC Forum on Racial Justice hosted a conference to give students a space to reflect on ongoing racial injustices in the United States on Friday, March 24, 2023 (Lily Gu / Heights Staff).
Boston College baseball freshman Adonys Guzman bats for the Eagles in the team’s win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Harrington Athletics Village (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).
At a Clough Colloquium event hosted by the Winston Center for Leadership and Ethics with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, an audience member asked a question to the congresswoman on Friday, March 24, 2023 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor).
Boston College softball played a double header against North Carolina on Friday, March 24, 2023, where both teams won one game (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).