Lockdown Defense, Medjid’s Seven Goals Leads Eagles Over Pittsburgh 

Led by Jenn Medjid—who entered Boston College lacrosse’s matchup against Pittsburgh leading the ACC in goals per game with 3.8—Boston College lacrosse’s offensive firepower has played a central role in its identity this season. On Saturday in Alumni Stadium, however, the Eagles left their mark on the defensive end, blanking the Panthers over the game’s first 38 minutes and seven seconds.

Surrendering a season-best two goals, BC (9–3, 5–1 Atlantic Coast) cruised to a 17–2 win over Pitt (4–9, 0–6)—the ACC’s last-place team. Medjid led the Eagles with seven goals, and the win kept BC undefeated at home.

“They were playing amazing one v’ one defense, executing the game plan perfectly, and they were aggressive,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said.

BC debuted its Red Bandanna jerseys on Saturday, making the win even sweeter, according to Walker-Weinstein.

“Welles [Crowther] is a lacrosse player here at Boston College, so for us to be able to wear the jerseys for the first time ever and to be able to honor Sophia [Taglich]—it was a really special day,” Walker-Weinstein said.

Despite controlling possession early, BC had nothing to show for in the opening minutes. On a sleepy afternoon dulled by overcast skies and intermittent rain, missed opportunities plagued the Eagles. BC’s passing appeared shaky and a number of its shots sailed over the net.

On the defensive end, however, BC broke up Pitt’s passing and blocked shots, holding up just long enough for Medjid to put her team on the board.

Well over eight minutes into the game, Belle Smith found Medjid amid a circle of Panthers defenders, who buried her 39th goal of the season to break the scoreless tie. Smith, who Inside Lacrosse and ILWomen recently named to its Midseason All-American First Team, tallied a goal of her own just a minute and 23 seconds later to send the Eagles into the second quarter ahead 2–0.

“I think they were determined to get through any lulls in the game and they did right from the very beginning,” Walker-Weinstein said.

Unlike the first quarter, BC wasted no time getting going in the second quarter. After Cassidy Weeks scored off a free-position shot less than a minute into the frame, it was all Eagles for the following 14 minutes.

Five different Eagles scored in the quarter, including three goals from Medjid.

Though BC ended the first half ahead by a comfortable nine-goal margin, the Eagles refused to let up their defensive intensity, pitching a first-half shutout to make it 9–0. BC’s defense made life easy for freshman goaltender Shea Dolce, who did not face a single shot on goal in the opening 30 minutes.

Pitt needed over eight minutes in the third quarter to register its first goal. Sophomore Sydney Naylor ended the Panthers’ scoring drought, notching her 17th goal of the season at the quarter’s 6:53 mark.

Pitt added another goal at the fourth quarter’s 10:37 mark, but the Eagles responded with a torrent of goals, highlighted by a no-look, behind-the-back goal from Annabelle Hasselbeck.

Filthy BTB by AB 🥶 pic.twitter.com/YFtxJtiHOe — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) April 1, 2023

Medjid capped off the run by scoring her season-high seventh goal of the game with 52 seconds left to play.

“She’s huge,” Walker-Weinstein said. “She’s the quarterback of our offense, and she’s the leader, and she played great today. I think all her goals and points were a product of the offense working really unselfishly.”