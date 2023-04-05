Homemade on the Heights: Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort meal. It’s the blueprint for an easy, quick meal you can pop in the microwave and eat instantly. There is nothing wrong with your typical store-bought microwavable mac and cheese, but making this creamy, indulgent dish from scratch is undoubtedly better. The downside to making this meal from scratch is that it typically demands a stove and leaves you with many dishes to clean. But I discovered how easy it is to make gourmet mac and cheese in the microwave. It takes a fraction of the time and makes a fraction of the mess.

I was inspired to create this upgraded rendition of microwave mac and cheese after I checked the balance on my mandatory meal plan. With the semester winding down, I am trying to spend as much of my meal plan as possible while not actually buying Boston College dining meals.

(Photo Courtesy of Jenny Fox)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups cooked pasta

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon cream cheese

Salt and pepper

Optional seasonings: garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika

Cheese Sauce Recipe:

Collect cheese sauce ingredients and cooked pasta from Lower—ask for plain pasta to-go at the North End Blend station. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat milk on high for one minute. To heated milk, fold in shredded cheese until cheese is fully melted and combined. Add cream cheese and butter to the milk mixture. Stir until combined. Microwave on high for 90 seconds or until the cheese mixture is bubbling. Add in salt and pepper and any optional seasonings to taste. Stir until well combined. Add sauce to cooked pasta, microwave on high for 45 seconds, stir, and enjoy.