BC to No Longer Require COVID-19 Vaccinations or Boosters for Students, Staff, or Faculty

Boston College will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters for incoming students, staff, or faculty, according to Director of University Health Services Douglas Comeau.

“Given the transition from the COVID-19 pandemic to the endemic stage, the incoming Class of 2027 will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination,” Comeau said in an email to The Heights. “This policy also applies to BC faculty and staff as well.”

BC first started requiring the community to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall of 2021. To come back for the spring of 2022, students, faculty, and staff were also required to have received a booster shot if eligible.

Undergraduate and graduate students who arrive on campus starting on May 17 will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, according to the BC Forward website.

“As we transition from a pandemic to an endemic locally and beyond, the University will not require a COVID-19 vaccination and boosters for incoming undergraduate and graduate students who will be on campus beginning Summer Session I,” the BC Forward website reads.

BC is not the only local university to recently change its COVID-19 vaccination policy—Boston University also announced on April 4 that it will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations for most students, faculty, and staff starting this summer.

According to Comeau, BC will continue to provide vaccinations and boosters for those seeking them.

“University Health Services will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics (in conjunction with flu clinics) for those members of the BC community who seek them,” Comeau said.