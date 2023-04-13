Wang’s Five-Hit Day Powers No. 11 BC to 23rd Win of Season

In No. 11 Boston College baseball’s last seven games, third baseman Nick Wang has hit for a batting average of 0.519, including five doubles and four home runs. On Tuesday, the Baseball Beanpot stayed in Chestnut Hill thanks to Wang’s walk-off home run in a 5–4 comeback victory. And on Wednesday against Dartmouth, Wang went 5–6, and four of his hits were for extra bases.

Despite going down 2–0 in the first inning, the Eagles (23–9, 8–7 Atlantic Coast) scored ten runs in the next three innings, downing the Big Green (1–24, 0–9 Ivy) by a final score of 14–10 right after the season’s midpoint.

A.J. Colarusso got the start for BC on Wednesday, and Dartmouth struck first with two runs. The Big Green’s shortstop Elliot Krewson lined a single up the middle to lead off, but was caught stealing at second base. After a walk to Jackson Hower, however, the base runner scored on a double to the left-center wall from James House. Connor Bertsch followed House with an RBI single, and Dartmouth led 2–0.

BC responded with five runs of its own in the top of the second inning, taking a lead that it would not relinquish. Wang began the inning with a hard-hit ground ball, reaching base on an error. Barry Walsh walked, Adonys Guzman singled, and Vince Cimini walked on four pitches with the bases loaded to score BC’s first run of the game. Leadoff man Cohl Mercado scored Walsh from third base on a sacrifice fly, tying the game 2–2.

Stepping up to the plate with runners on first and second, Travis Honeyman did what he has done all season—hit the ball right on the screws. Honeyman’s fly ball to center field ricocheted off the wall, and rolled towards right field. Cimini and Guzman scored, and Honeyman beat out the cutoff throw to the plate, hitting an inside-the-park home run and putting the Eagles up 5–2.

Colarusso posted a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third, striking out two Dartmouth batters and inducing a flyout to get the Eagles’ offense back up.

After scoring a run in the top of the third inning and giving up a run in the bottom, BC extended its lead to seven runs in the top of the fourth, scoring four more runs with RBI doubles from Wang and Walsh, and an RBI groundout from Guzman.

Dartmouth and BC exchanged run-scoring innings for the rest of the game, with at least one run being scored in every inning in the game. The Big Green used eleven pitchers in the game, with no pitcher going more than five outs. The Eagles scored runs on five of the eleven Dartmouth pitchers.

BC notched 16 total hits in the victory, with Mercado, Patrick Roche, Wang, and Walsh all having multi-hit and multi-RBI games. Cameron Leary walked four times, and the Eagles walked 12 times in total.

For Dartmouth, its offense posted 15 hits, but were not able to score at BC’s pace. Krewson had a 3–3 day at the plate, and second baseman Peter O’Toole went 3–4. House, Bertsch, and Milo Suarez also had multi-hit games, with Suarez hitting two home runs, both to left field.

Ian Murphy earned the save for the Eagles, pitching 1.2 innings of one-run baseball to close the door on BC’s 23rd win of the season and a 2–0 record in this week’s midweek games.