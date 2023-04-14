BC Captain Marshall Warren Transfers to Michigan

Boston College men’s hockey senior captain Marshall Warren announced his commitment to Michigan via his Twitter on Friday. Warren entered the transfer portal on March 27 after playing 126 games in a BC sweater, and less than three weeks later, found a new home to play in throughout his final year of eligibility.

Warren joins the Wolverines who finished their season with a 5–2 loss to Quinnipiac, the 2023 Men’s Frozen Four Champions, in the semifinals of the tournament on April 6.

Marshall Warren’s impact on BC throughout his time on the Heights was profound. Ahead of the 2022–23 season, former BC head coach Jerry York named him BC’s next captain and he became the first Black player to wear the “C” on his sweater.

“Obviously, Boston College is such a special place,” Warren said in an interview with The Heights ahead of Senior Night. “So just being able to represent the school at the highest level is awesome, and hopefully I represented it in a good way.”

Warren was a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program prior to becoming a Eagle, appearing in 58 games for the U.S. National under-18 team in 2018–19. He also won a gold medal in the World Hockey Challenge.

The Minnesota Wild selected Warren with the 166th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

When Warren arrived on the Heights as a freshman in 2019, he immediately made an impact. In his first year, the defenseman appeared in all 34 games and racked up six goals, five assists, and 12 blocked shots. He also led all freshman defensemen in the NCAA with a +22 rating.

In his sophomore campaign, Warren once again collected a total of 11 points, notching three goals and eight assists and earning a +13 rating in just 23 games played in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren made the jump to the next level as a junior in the 2021–22 season, tallying 21 total points on six goals and 15 assists, which placed him ninth in points per game for Hockey East defenders.

Following the season, BC head coach Jerry York retired from coaching, and Greg Brown was named as the Eagles’ head coach for Warren’s final season. In an article in The Heights, Brown said although York chose Warren as captain, he sees why Warren was an obvious choice for the position.

“When you have a guy of Marshall’s quality leading the team, there’s so many things that you don’t have to worry about,” Brown said. “You know the kids will be acting the right way, preparing the right way. He’s such a great role model for them. So definitely what you hope for when you come into a new situation is a captain like Marshall.”

Warren played in 32 of the Eagles’ 36 games as a senior. While his senior year might not have had as high-powered of a final statline as his junior year, Warren still contributed five goals and eight assists in his final season. Warren’s legacy at BC, however, lasts far beyond the statline.

“Anyone can wear the BC jersey,” Warren said. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, what color you are. I think it’s important, like Boston is such a inclusive place, and you know, I’m just really happy that I ended up here and I’m fortunate enough to be here for four years. And you know, I’m going to graduate with the BC degree and being on the BC hockey team. So that’s special.”