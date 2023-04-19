This Week In Photos 4/10/23 – 4/16/23
BC defensive back Victor Nelson attempts to catch the ball during the Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game on Saturday, April 15, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).
By Heights Photography
April 19, 2023    Updated April 19, 2023 at 2:58 pm
Kamryn Warman follows through on her swing during a loss to Duke on Friday, April 14, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
Willie Jamaal Wright analyzes Otabenga Jones and the social practice of belonging during an event in Devlin Hall on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
Dipesh Chakrabarty speaks at a lecture titled “The Planetary Turn in Human History” in Gasson Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).
BC shortstop Sam McNulty hits a single, allowing Barry Walsh to run home in the Eagles series against Duke on Saturday, April 15, 2023 (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff).
Carri Twigg gives a lecture for the Brennan Symposium, which invites select students to connect with influential individuals, in the Heights Room on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
BC midfielder Ryan Smith passes the ball in the Eagles’ senior night defeat against the Cavaliers in Alumni Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 (Callie Oxford / Heights Editor).
