Photos, The Week in Photos, Multimedia This Week In Photos 4/10/23 – 4/16/23 Kamryn Warman follows through on her swing during a loss to Duke on Friday, April 14, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff). Willie Jamaal Wright analyzes Otabenga Jones and the social practice of belonging during an event in Devlin Hall on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff). Dipesh Chakrabarty speaks at a lecture titled "The Planetary Turn in Human History" in Gasson Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff). BC shortstop Sam McNulty hits a single, allowing Barry Walsh to run home in the Eagles series against Duke on Saturday, April 15, 2023 (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff). Carri Twigg gives a lecture for the Brennan Symposium, which invites select students to connect with influential individuals, in the Heights Room on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff). BC midfielder Ryan Smith passes the ball in the Eagles' senior night defeat against the Cavaliers in Alumni Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023 (Callie Oxford / Heights Editor).

