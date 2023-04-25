Homemade on the Heights: Mediterranean Salad

Now that we’ve reached the point in the semester when the winter gloom subsides, not only does my attitude change but so does my palette. With sunny and beautiful days on campus, I am constantly in the mood for dishes that feel like an appetizer to the rapidly approaching summer season. One of my favorite meals I can whip up in a few minutes with low effort is a Mediterranean-inspired salad.

Mediterranean salads are light and refreshing. They make a great snack, side dish, or meal. This flavorful salad is made up of ingredients that hold up well in the fridge, so you can make a large batch to keep on hand and enjoy throughout the week. You can also make a small batch to enjoy on the spot, which I often do because of how simple and foolproof this dish truly is.

All the ingredients necessary to make this salad can be found at Lower. Even the special add-ins that elevate this dish to the next level are available at the salad bar, so there’s nothing standing in your way to try this out the next time you are looking for a fresh and nourishing dish.

Dish: Mediterranean Salad

Ingredients

1 tomato, cut into wedges

1 cucumber, diced

¼ red onion, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Optional: kalamata olives

Optional: feta cheese crumbles

Instructions

In a bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion. Add olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss the ingredients until well coated and combined. Add in optional toppings.