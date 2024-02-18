Eagles Fall 6–4 to Kansas State For First Loss of 2024 Season

As Boston College baseball’s Vince Cimini approached the plate with no outs and the bases loaded, it seemed like Kansas State was finally rattled. The Wildcats, up 5-0, had played almost perfect defense until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Cimini took the first two pitches from Wildcats pitcher Cole Wisenbaker, but crushed the third pitch into left center for a grand slam. BC had narrowed the deficit to just one run despite their offense not being able to get anything going until the seventh inning.

“One swing can be enough to change the game,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, BC could not further capitalize on the second baseman’s swing. After the Wildcats pulled Wisenbaker for Blake Dean, the Eagles failed to get a hit for the rest of the game.

After adding an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Kansas State (1–1) defeated BC (1–1) by a score of 6-4. The Eagles offense was dormant outside of the seventh, with only two hits the rest of the game. BC also grounded into three double plays, which prevented them from consistently getting runners into scoring position.

BC pitcher AJ Colarusso started the game hot, striking out his first two batters to retire the side in order.

However, Colarusso allowed two two-out RBI singles to catcher Raphael Pelletier and first baseman David Bishop after walking leadoff batter Brady Day, giving the Wildcats an early two run advantage.

The Eagles did not allow another run until the top of the seventh, but the Eagles’ offense was not able to provide their pitchers with any run support.

Cimini grounded into a double play in the second inning, and shortstop Sam McNulty did the same in the next inning, preventing the Eagles from putting any runs on the board.

Wildcats starting pitcher Ty Ruhle was also great for the majority of the game, allowing his first hit to right fielder Cam Caraher in the fifth inning.

BC looked like they were in a great position to take the lead after Caraher’s hit, with runners on first and third and only one out. Ruhl then struck out catcher John Collins, and Pelletier picked off Cimini at third to end the inning.

BC reliever Beck Milner entered the game in the top of the sixth and retired the side in order, keeping the Eagles within two runs.

However, center fielder Barry Walsh grounded into another double play in the bottom of the sixth, marking BC’s third of the game and keeping the Eagles scoreless.

The Wildcats seemed like they put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh, mounting a two out rally and scoring three runs. Milner allowed the first, a ground rule double to Wildcats center fielder Brendan Jones. He was then pulled for Gavin Hasche, who immediately allowed a two run single to DH Jayden Lobliner.

After Cimini’s grand slam pulled the Eagles to within one at the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles were unable to mount a rally for the rest of the game.

Dean, who pitched the final three innings, shut down the BC offense with a deadly combination of a fastball and changeup. He ended the game with no hits, six strikeouts, and only one walk.

“I learned how we can respond while we’re down,” said Interdonato.