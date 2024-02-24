Eagles Fall to Vermont 3–1, Lose Third-Straight Game

With 8:16 left in the third period of Boston College women’s hockey’s matchup against New Hampshire, the Eagles were given a chance to tie a 2–1 hockey game.

New Hampshire forward Chavonne Truter was tacked with a major penalty for boarding Kiley Erickson, which gave the Eagles a five minute power play. But unfortunately for BC, the Eagles failed to capitalize on the chance and failed to generate much offense in the five minutes, and the one-goal deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

The UNH penalty kill buckled down and blocked five shots on the BC power play to keep the Eagles in a one-goal hole. Less than two minutes after the penalty ended, Truter potted an empty-net goal for the Wildcats.

The empty-net goal from Truter iced the game away for the Wildcats (16–15–1, 13–11–2), and gave them a 3–1 win over BC (14-12-7, 13-8-5). With one win in their last eight games, the Eagles looked to snap the streak heading into the Hockey East tournament, but came up short in the first of a home and home with UNH.

The Eagles appeared to come out flat and were out shot on goal seven to one just seven minutes into the first period.

Luckily for BC, Grace Campbell kept her team in the game as she stopped all 11 UNH shots in the first period. Capitalizing on their goaltender’s play, the Eagles were able to break the ice with 5:29 remaining in the opening frame to jump out to a 1–0 lead. Gaby Roy beat Blair to the glove side from a slot shot following a backhanded pass from linemate Sammy Tabor.

The Eagles took this lead into the first intermission, but were far from controlling the pace of play. The Eagles were unable to capitalize on the momentum they built with the opening goal, and UNH took over in the second period.

The second period continued to look like the first except the Eagles were unable to put the puck in the back of the net. Instead, UNH was able to beat Campbell with a shot from the top of the left circle that was deflected in by Tamara Thierus with 9:34 left in the second period to tie the game at 1–1.

BC head coach Katie Crowley challenged the play for offsides but the ruling on the ice was upheld. The Wildcats tacked on another goal a few minutes later after a 2-on-1 as Annie Berry slammed home a rebound after a shot from Sydney Leonard.

Campbell was able to keep the deficit at just one with saves in the third period, but the Eagles were unable to get any offense going in the frame. Passes appeared to constantly slip off sticks and shots missed wide.

The Eagles were able to muster six shots on the five-minute major, three of which were blocked by Wildcat defenders. The same player who got the major penalty for UNH, Truter, capped off the game with an empty net goal to pack the game away.

The Eagles lost the shot battle, the faceoff battle, the blocks battle and the game. The Eagles face off against the Wildcats on Saturday for a regular season finale, and one more chance to snap their losing streak.