Student Writers Share Vulnerable Poetry at Open Mic Night

Literary magazines IfYoureReadingThis and The Stylus gathered to host “World Healing Day Open Mic Night,” where dozens of students read personal works on Saturday, April 27, as part of the Boston College’s annual Arts Festival.

Hosted in Vandy’s Cabaret Room, students settled in for an intimate gathering dedicated to recognizing and promoting mental health.

Morgan Stumm, MCAS ’25, is the editor-in-chief of The Stylus and author for If You’re Reading This. She not only emceed with a fellow If You’re Reading This writer, but also shared some of her own work. They welcomed the crowd and invited people to send in submissions to both magazines for their next publication, which will happen in fall 2024.

To kick off the night, Kathryn Gilmore, MCAS ’24, read her poem “Zombie Stars,” a poem inspired by her senior thesis about the rebirth of stars.

“Not actually, but in a way, they act like zombies,” Gilmore said.

The poem acted as an analogy about how Gilmore is a reborn star, as she is so different from what she was like in her youth.

Four writers then took the stage to read poems about grief, heartbreak, and mental illness. Later, an author for If You’re Reading This read her mini-poem series, including seven poems reflecting on the seven chakras of the body, a method she expressed improved her mental health after a major depression.

Her recitation was moving, and each poem was titled after a chakra while the reader placed her hand on each chakra location to visually represent each poem.

Afterward, the show opened up the floor to anyone who wanted to share their poetry. A couple of writers from the literary magazines, three non-member BC students, and even one non-BC student all raised their hands to go up on stage and share their writing.

Stumm took the stage again and explained an inside joke among The Stylus members.

“It is forbidden to write about your deceased cat,” Stumm said. “At least you can’t explicitly say so.”

She and two other writers then presented their poems about their insinuated deceased felines with poem titles such as “Feline Deceased ” and “Return to Sender.” Although the small inside joke was funny and lighthearted, the effort and creativity put into each line of their poems highlighted the sincere talent the writers possess.

Aside from dead cats, dead dogs also seemed to be on the agenda for the night as one of The Stylus’s senior editors, Nina Khaghany, MCAS ’24, read a poem about the dead dog in Ulysses, the novel by James Joyce. As a classics major, Khaghany spoke about her time as a writer for The Stylus, and how she dreads leaving the amazing community.

Khaghany and Stumm then went on to invite the audience to The Stylus’ formal and publication party on Saturday, May 4 to celebrate the launch of their latest issue, where more of the same writers will have their work finally published.

Lastly, Stumm went on to invite audience members who did not get to read during the event to submit their work. She encouraged them to not only share their work with the world, but to use writing to process their own emotions.

“I am not very good with putting my emotions into words, but that’s why I write,” Stumm said as the event concluded.

The entire room clapped for one another as the night closed in celebration of the end of an amazing celebration of poetry, community, and mental health awareness.