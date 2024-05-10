BC Falls 2–0 to No. 4 Duke, Ends Eagles Season

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Duke looked to snap the stalemate in its Thursday matchup against Boston College softball in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Aminah Vega stepped up to the plate with a runner on second and launched the ball out of the park to give Duke a 2–0 walkoff win.

With that swing, BC’s season came to an end.

Boston College pitcher Abby Dunning pitched nine innings and threw 146 pitches, her season high. Despite Dunning’s stellar outing, the Eagles couldn’t continue their hot streak and end their season in the second round of the 2024 ACC Tournament.

BC (30–24, 10–16 Atlantic Coast) was coming off of a round one win against Syracuse on Wednesday. They were the underdogs against the No. 4 Blue Devils (45–6, 20–4 ACC), who were the number one seed in the tournament. The Eagles put up a ferocious battle, holding Duke through seven innings of regulation and two extra innings before losing in the 10th.

The Eagles got on base early, with Nicole Giery singling up the middle in the top of the first. Gator Robinson then followed her up with a single of her own. Jules Shields walked and BC had the bases loaded with two outs.

But Emma Jackson struck out and the scoring drought began.

In the bottom of the first, Vega singled to left center for the Blue Devils, advancing Claire Davidson, who had recorded a walk. The Eagles defense was able to hustle and make plays all game, though, holding the Blue Devils, who have the 13th highest batting average in the NCAA.

The Eagles then went three up, three down for the next two innings. In the top of the fifth, Giery had her second single of the game. Robinson followed with another single and Slike, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, rounded third and was sent towards home. A rocket from Duke’s left fielder beat Slike to the plate and she was out at home, the game remained 0–0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dunning allowed two baserunners, but ended the inning with two strikeouts to keep it scoreless.

The Eagles started extra innings with Giery’s third single of the game. Stephens grounded out to advance Giery to second, but the Eagles couldn’t bring her around the bases.

The deadlock was broken in the bottom of the 10th. All it took was one swing. Claire Davidson had doubled in the first at bat of the inning. Vega then homered, a walkoff to end the game and advance Duke to the third round of ACC playoffs. It was a painful end to the Eagles winningest season since 2017.