Dara Torres Named Swim and Dive Head Coach

Boston College named Dara Torres as the new head coach of the swim and dive program on Tuesday.

“From the moment we met with Dara, it was evident that she was exactly the fit we were looking for to begin a fresh, new chapter of Boston College swimming & diving,” Director of Athletics Blake James said in a BC Athletics press release.

The news comes just over five months after the University announced former head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of the coaching staff were no longer with the team.

The coaching change follows a September 2023 hazing incident that led to the suspension of the program through August 2024 and spring semester University suspension for a number of team members.

A six-time world record holder, 10-time American record holder, and five-time Olympian who racked up four gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals, Torres holds a storied swimming career.

“Her record as a world-class competitor is historic and her ability to clearly articulate her vision as a coach and leader will allow our student-athletes to develop and excel in and out of the pool,” James said in the release.

Despite not having coached at the collegiate level before, Torres said she is excited to see what BC swim and dive achieves in the future.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Torres said in the release. “I’ve learned from great coaches at every point in my career. This opportunity to share what I’ve learned, in and out of the pool, and pass along technique, confidence, and support as part of the Boston College Athletics Department is a dream. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

Torres’ career started at a young age, as she broke her first world record at 15 years old. At 17, Torres represented the United States at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles where she earned a gold medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Over three decades later, Torres returned to the Olympics for her fifth and final time at the age of 41 at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where she earned three silver medals.

Torres was also a 28-time All American at Florida, won the ESPY’s Best Comeback award in 2009, and was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2016 as well as the United States Olympic Committee’s Hall of Fame in 2019.