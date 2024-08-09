From Spending a Year Behind Joe Vetrano to Becoming BC’s Top Bat With a Torn Ligament, Wolff is Equipped for His Biggest Role Yet

As a toddler, Kyle Wolff used to toss baseballs over the roof of his house, run to the other side, and throw them back over. He did this for hours, tirelessly, in his hometown of Andover, Mass.

Ball was actually the first word he ever said.

“It wasn’t Mama, it wasn’t Dada, it was ball,” Melissa Longin, Wolff’s mother, said. “Honestly, for a long time, it was ball.”

Until a preschool conference, it didn’t occur to Longin that her son had unusual arm strength for his age.

Longin watched Wolff, even before middle school, routinely chuck a baseball over the house. She thought most kids could do that.

While Longin was more concerned with how his friendships were going, and how he was integrating into the class, Wolff’s teachers noticed.



They scoffed at her.

“They were like ‘No, you don’t understand,’” Longin said. “‘He’s athletic in a way we’ve never seen.’”

Then she started to notice, too.

When Wolff began playing soccer and T-ball, Longin needed to carry around a birth certificate to verify his age. Wolff was noticeably taller, bigger, and stronger than other children his age. The other parents didn’t like that. His athleticism and coordination was different, Longin said.

At that age, there are no winners or losers. Wolff didn’t understand that principle, either. Longin said his natural instinct was to be a competitive ballplayer.

“He was like ‘I know there’s a winner, I know how many times I hit the ball, I know how many times everybody else did it,’” Longin said. “He instinctively knew what was going on, and was so frustrated by the process.”

There is a shedload of nostalgia connected with those memories for Longin. Those moments stick with her. Now, when she attends Wolff’s games, she laughs and thinks about how ridiculous those situations were.

Wolff is now a high-performing athlete at the collegiate level, not to her surprise. He competes in one of college baseball’s top conferences, the ACC.

Despite him not calling it a breakout season, Wolff proved he could be Boston College baseball’s most successful hitter during his sophomore year with the Eagles.

Wolff led the team with a .315 batting average and started in all 53 games at first base. He did all of that while battling a torn ligament in his pinky, which required surgery over the summer. He also busted his left-middle finger late in the season by colliding with the railing.

He didn’t let those things back him down from playing. Not other parents when he was a kid, and certainly not his fingers last season.

“I wouldn’t say breakout, [because] it was definitely more of like I knew that I could do it, and in my head and in my mind, I knew I could compete with these guys,” Wolff said. “Despite the injuries, I told coach I still wanted to play. I knew I could still contribute.”