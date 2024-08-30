Former BC Hockey Players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Killed in New Jersey Crash

Former Boston College men’s hockey players Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau died on Thursday night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while biking near their hometown in New Jersey.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck Johnny and Matthew made a passing move around a slower-moving sedan and fatally hit the brothers as it re-entered the lane.

The brothers were reportedly expecting to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding the next day.

Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

“The Boston College Athletics Department and its men’s hockey program are devastated and mourn the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Thursday night,” the Athletics Department said in a statement Friday morning.

Johnny, who earned the nickname of “Johnny Hockey” during his time at BC, spent three years on the Heights.

Johnny burst onto the scene as a freshman—despite standing at just 5-foot-seven and weighing 150 pounds, his skill made up for his smaller size.

In the 2011-12 season, his first year as an Eagle, Johnny finished second on the team with 44 points. BC ultimately went on to win the Hockey East Tournament that season, with Johnny earning Tournament MVP Honors.

Later that season, Johnny played a pivotal role in winning the Eagles their fifth national championship, delivering the final score that gave BC a 3–1 advantage over Ferris State in the waning minutes of the game.

In his second year, Johnny tallied 51 points, led Hockey East in points-per-game, and ultimately finished second in voting for the Hobey Baker award.

Johnny saved his best performance for last. As a junior, Johnny led the NCAA with 36 goals and 44 assists in just 40 games played. Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award, and after the Eagles lost to Union in the Frozen Four, Johnny joined the Calgary Flames.

Johnny went on to have a successful NHL career, recording 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games played and being named an All Star seven times. He spent nine years with the Calgary Flames and two years with the Columbus Blue Jackets throughout his NHL career.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the Columbus Blue Jackets wrote in a statement. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Matthew spent four seasons on the Heights from 2013 to 2017. He played in 119 games for the Eagles and scored 16 goals and 47 assists.

After the 2017 season, Matthew played for various minor league teams.