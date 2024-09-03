Herrd: BC’s Savior or Demise?

Whether you want to know how dinner at Lower tastes, what the updates of the hockey game are, or the latest piping hot tea from the Boston College student body, Herrd is your one-stop-shop to figure it all out.

Herrd, an app for BC students to post content anonymously, has absolutely taken off over the past few years. BC students seem to grow more and more reliant on the app each year for all of their general intel and gossip. But is Herrd creating a rift between students, or does the app bring us closer together?

BC is known for its cliquey environment and the notorious “BC lookaway,” through which students go to great lengths to avoid saying “hi” to fringe acquaintances on the Quad. One might initially think that Herrd’s built-in anonymity contributes to this separationist culture, but more often than not, Herrd gives the student body a place for consensus and creates unity,

Herrd is a platform for honesty and advice. True, some posts can get a little too honest. Sometimes anonymity allows people to say what needs to be said without facing the backlash they may receive from posting on their personal accounts.

This may seem cowardly (and maybe so), but Herrd does have a unique ability to unite the school, regardless of class year, and allows for a unified front and forum for all to become involved. Herrd tells people what to think, where to go, and what to do. This creates a kind of synthetic, hidden bond between the school.

Beyond that, there is a kind of beauty to Herrd’s ability to give everyone a moment to shine. Even if they are obscured behind a screen, posting a hilarious photo or comment and having it blow up with upvotes often comes with a great deal of joy and satisfaction. Having a comment on the Herrd “Top” page is the college equivalent to winning an Oscar.

Aside from light-hearted banter, Herrd can also make or break an event. Everyone may plan on heading to Circle for the night, but when the post promoting it gets downvoted into oblivion, you can bet that the bar will be empty. No one is “sending Circle.”

Imagine a world without Herrd at BC. I can’t. How would you find out the theme for a hockey or basketball game? How would you get live coverage of the great Conte Forum fire of 2024? Where would you get your quality dating advice from anonymous strangers (disclaimer: if you get your relationship advice from Herrd, you may be entitled to some free therapy).

If you ask me, I think Herrd is doing a great job of uniting campus. It is the one place where students can truly connect—even if it’s through a device—and not worry about what other people will think or say. This is so important to have, especially in the highly charged political and social environment we live in. It serves as a refuge for informers, comedians, and people who just need a good rant.

I would go as far to say Herrd has even become a necessity for the BC student body. What else can the student body truly call its own?