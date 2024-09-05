‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Fun … As Long As You Know Your Cameos

★★★★☆

Deadpool & Wolverine is the perfect addition to the Deadpool franchise, keeping pace with the adult jokes and fast-paced plots featured in the first two films.

Now that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) can play around with the rest of Marvel’s characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), however, the film heavily relies on cameos and references that might hold the film back for the average viewer.

Deadpool & Wolverine had a lot to live up to as the first of Fox’s X-Men franchise properties to officially join the MCU, ever since Marvel bought back the film rights a few years ago. The film delivers on these high expectations by diving into Fox’s rich catalog of Marvel characters who have never before seen any MCU screen time.

The problem is, if you haven’t seen some pretty niche Fox Marvel films, you probably won’t grasp the full potential of some of the more exciting moments from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Similarly, the plot of the film is convoluted and full of multiverse plot points that stem from the show Loki but have to be quickly reiterated at the beginning of the film for first time viewers.

In the movie, Deadpool is stopped by the Time Variance Authority—essentially the multiverse police—who tell him his universe will cease to exist without its key hero: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Deadpool’s idea is to steal a Wolverine from a different universe and take him back to his own universe so that it can survive.

This plan hits a bump in the road when both Deadpool and a new Wolverine wind up in “The Void,” a place where relics from different timelines are sent to be disposed of. The Void is ruled by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who is feared by most of the people who live there.

When Deadpool and Wolverine come into contact with Nova, they realize they’ll need to defeat her to escape The Void.

Here is where confusion kicks in for people who might not be up to date on Marvel’s extensive lore. The people who Deadpool and Wolverine team up with in The Void are somewhat random legacy characters from past Fox superhero films.

Viewers can’t appreciate their returns if they literally don’t know who they are.

This isn’t like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) showing up in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It’s more comparable to Link being an unlockable character in Mario Kart 8. These are completely different properties mashing together, and it works, but only if you have the prior knowledge to appreciate it.

While Deadpool & Wolverine is undoubtedly a Deadpool movie at heart, it’s also a way to continue Wolverine’s story after his character met an end in 2017’s Logan. Though the multiversal Wolverine is different from the one in Logan, they share the same core values and character traits.

Deadpool & Wolverine puts Wolverine back in play, this time with a different emotional backstory.

Jackman does a fantastic job at honoring his past performance in Logan while still breathing new life to the character. The Wolverine from Logan lived a life surrounded and loved by his family, the X-Men. The Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t have the same experience, so Jackman works with a sense of tragedy and fury behind this Wolverine that separates him from past performances.

Marvel also provides some treats for avid comic book readers with their costume choices. The studio wasted no effort in giving characters their comic accurate costumes.

Wolverine makes his debut in his classic blue and yellow suit, and a number of other classic Wolverine costumes make their way onto the screen through the multiverse. It’s eye candy for real comic nerds to finally see a film appreciate its source material.

Overall, Deadpool & Wolverine will leave most people happy after two hours of action, comedy, and chaos. It won’t always make sense, especially for those who are casual Marvel fans, but it’s the film’s story and heart that make it work. Much like the core of every Deadpool film so far, Deadpool & Wolverine brings fun to the big screen.