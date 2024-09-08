Late Goal Gives No. 1 Northwestern 1–0 Win Over No. 17 Eagles

With just five minutes left in the game, it looked like No. 17 Boston College field hockey would take No. 1 Northwestern into overtime. The Eagles were playing strong defense and limiting scoring opportunities for the Wildcats’ attack.

The Wildcats continued to battle, and a late penalty corner led to a goal by forward Ashley Sessa with just over three minutes left on the clock. Northwestern (4–0) escaped with a win over BC (2–2) despite a great defensive effort by the Eagles.

BC’s first opportunity to score came just over three minutes into the game. Midfielder Yani Zhong won a corner, but defender Peyton Hale could not put her shot on target. While the Eagles could not convert on this opportunity, BC’s ability to create chances against the top-ranked Wildcats defense reflected positively on its offense.

Northwestern controlled possession for the rest of the first period with two corners and three shots, but the BC defense held up. Wildcats midfielders Maddie Zimmer and Ilse Tromp both had opportunities to open the scoring, but the Eagles defense managed to block both of their shots.

The Wildcats’ momentum continued in the second period, but BC goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer made two crucial saves to keep them off the scoreboard. The most crucial stop came with three minutes left in the half, when Northwestern midfielder Lauren Wadas’ shot was deflected and then kept out of the net by Kramer.

While the Eagles’ defense was keeping them in the game, the offense needed to produce in the second half in order to come up with a victory. BC started the third period by winning a corner, but Hale’s shot was blocked. Eagles defender Elisa Brauel-Jahnke also had an opportunity to break the tie but shot just over the net.

Sessa challenged the Eagles’ defense in the third period, getting off three shots. Although none of them went in, the Wildcats were creating better opportunities to take the lead.

Northwestern still held the ball for the majority of the fourth quarter but was unable to turn its possession into a goal until a late corner. Zimmer found Wadas at the top of the circle and Sessa deflected her long shot into the top corner of the goal.

The Eagles couldn’t come up with a game-tying goal in the final minutes, and Northwestern held on for the victory. Although BC won just one less corner than Northwestern, the Wildcats dominated the box score. Northwestern ended the game with 15 shots, six of which were on target. BC finished with just five shots, with three coming from Hale. Sessa recorded the most shots in the game, equaling the Eagles’ team total.