Catalysts for Change, One Film at a Time

Lizzy Barrett didn’t consider a film career until high school when she read an article covering war photographer Lynsey Addario.

“It was the first time I’d ever seen a woman behind a camera, not just doing family portraits or school and sports photos,” Barrett, BC ’19 and founder of Equity Media, said.

Barrett was struck by Addario’s ability to capture the stories of people in every corner of the world. She realized how many important stories there were to tell and how few people were sharing them.

“Who tells a story is so important,” Barrett said. “We need to make more room for other people to decide how stories are told and what they look like. If you don’t see someone like yourself doing it, it’s hard to imagine doing it yourself. I hope to be able to amplify those stories and amplify opportunities for people to do that.”

Growing up in upstate New York, Barrett said she was often sheltered by her privilege, but her dad’s research in agricultural economics and sustainability opened her eyes to the challenges other communities around the world were facing. That is when Barrett knew she wanted to use her advantages to make a difference.

“I got to meet people from all over the world with very different life experiences to what I was witnessing in that small bubble,” Barrett said. “You don’t necessarily think that what you’re experiencing isn’t everyone else’s experience until you start to see it.”

Through Equity Media, Barrett said she is most interested in creating documentary films that highlight underrepresented voices. While Barrett loves connecting with new people, she said she particularly enjoys utilizing light and cinematography to make her films entertaining.

“I want to make it so visually engaging that someone wants to look at the film even if they might not be interested in the subject,” Barrett said.

Andy Marinkovich, director of photography at Just Jump Films, has worked on several projects with Barrett and said he is inspired by the thoughtfulness she puts into her work.

“Barrett is very curious and wants to dig in to understand the reason for what she is doing regardless if it is her project or helping out with others,” said Marinkovich. “She’ll go until she has nothing left.”

Marinkovich and Barrett also worked together on Barrett’s latest documentary, Divisible. Divisible, a deep dive into redlining in Omaha, Neb. The concept for the film came to Barret while driving through Omaha in the summer of 2020, contemplating different elements of social and racial injustice.

“I suggested redlining because I knew it had larger impacts, but I honestly didn’t even realize how much I didn’t know until I started researching about it,” Barrett said.

Barrett discovered that the impacts of redlining could be traced back to today’s city maps. This changed the way she looked at cities, Barrett said, as she realized these disparities were evident all across the country.

“The content that led to the creation of over 200 city maps and how they leverage red lining is so important to understanding disparities today,” Barrett said.

Barrett suddenly became concerned that redlining was rarely brought up in general conversations on inequity. She concluded that if she didn’t understand redlining, it was likely most people struggled to understand it as well.

“It was a big red flag to me that this vital information was missing from my understanding of the world, my education, or even just general conversations about inequity,” Barrett said.

When creating Divisible, Barrett hoped to make the film as collaborative as possible, especially considering she was originally unfamiliar with redlining. Schmeeka Grayer-Simpson, Director of Tours at The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, said she was compelled to join the Divisible Governing Board because of Barrett’s sincerity.

“Barrett was always willing to learn and willing to listen,” Simpson said. “She was never arrogant but rather apologetic and conscious of how she was trying to connect with a community she was not a part of.”

Calling the creation of Divisible a “two-way conversation,” Simpson appreciated Barrett’s personalization in the film’s development.

“Divisible is a testament to how Lizzy was raised and the outlook she was given,” Simpson said. “She was always open and willing to answer questions, even sharing about her own upbringing and people important to her. She came to the Governing Board every step of the way, from input on interviews and drone footage to the film’s compilation. The way she made sure we were involved in every step of the project kept us motivated and connected.”

Barrett’s transparency and vulnerability are evident in the conversational organization of Divisible‘s 19 feature interviews.

“The way this film needed to be told was from the people with the lived experience and expertise,” Barrett said.

Barrett did most of the filming alone, managing the camera and conducting interviews. There were many times she felt discouraged while making the film, Barrett said, especially since she had never personally experienced the stories she was trying to share.

She found herself asking questions like, “How do I start to string together a narrative that bridges all of this history with current impacts? Do I have enough information to help me and others understand this? What vital pieces am I missing?”

Suggesting that facts alone don’t help us understand a story, Barrett believes each interview helps the viewers empathize with others. Additionally, Barrett hopes the film prompts audiences to take personal responsibility in becoming advocates for change.

“To make changes we might not understand or realize can be daunting,” Barrett said. “But if everyone feels that way, there won’t be anyone who takes charge. If we all feel like it’s too big to tackle then it will be.”

Marinkovich said he is proud of how Barrett and the team’s work in Divisible calls audiences to advocacy.

“One thing I love about film is that it opens a door to engage in conversation in a place you might not have had otherwise,” Marinkovich said. “Lizzy made that possible through Divisible and helped create that ripple. She has the grassroots to advocate for awareness.”

According to Barrett, Divisible was positively received in its initial screenings, particularly in the Omaha area and the feature by the Boston College Communication department in February. To Barrett, however, success is more than just audience perception.

“[Divisible] has been a success for me personally, which was for people who are impacted and harmed by redlining firsthand to feel like their story is told,” Barrett said.

Grayer-Simpson, on the other hand, believes Barrett should take more credit for her work.

“She made a damn masterpiece and she doesn’t want to take credit,” Grayer-Simpson said. “It’s humility and restrained power. I remind her that taking credit for your work is not trying to elevate yourself. It speaks to your character and dedication.”

Barrett doesn’t plan to stop storytelling anytime soon. Equity Media is just beginning its journey as a catalyst for change, and Barrett is optimistic about what it can do to push society forward.

“I hope there’s more exciting things to come for Equity Media,” Barrett said. “Whatever it looks like, it’s going to include a genre of bettering the industry or issues we’re tackling.”