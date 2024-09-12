VMAs Recap: Celebrating the Pop Icons of 2024

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) celebrate the best music of the year, honoring artists across various categories as voted by fans. The VMAs are typically known for their iconic celebrity appearances and jaw-dropping performances. This year’s 40th anniversary show took place on Sept. 11 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. It was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and filled with career firsts for several artists creating an emotional, captivating and vibrant show. Here are a few highlights from this year’s ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter went home with her first ever VMA for Song of the Year for her pop hit “Espresso.” The pop princess performed a compilation of some of her biggest hits, including “Please Please Please” and “Taste” from her most recent album Short n’ Sweet. Carpenter began her performance suspended in the air on a giant diamond as she eventually came down to the stage, dancing with the iconic MTV moonmen. Sporting her trademark bouncy blonde curls and a diamanté studded white bodysuit, the five-foot singer proved she was the worthy winner of her award. Her high energy performance radiated confidence, class, and fun, getting the crowd out of their seats.

Taylor Swift amassed an impressive 12 VMA nominations for this year’s awards, taking home the coveted award of Video of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. Swift took home seven awards over the course of the night, bringing her total VMA count to 30 and breaking Beyonce’s record for most VMAs won by a single artist. The artist took home the award for Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song, Best Direction, and others. In her acceptance speech, Swift gave a shout out to her boyfriend Travis Kelce while also encouraging people to register to vote in the upcoming election.

Katy Perry accepted the Video Vanguard Award, a lifetime achievement award celebrating an artist who has had a profound impact on the music industry and a thriving music career. The star was lovingly introduced by her fiancé Orlando Bloom before she delivered a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits. Perry astounded the audience as she performed suspended in the air before making her way to the stage to perform with guest rapper Doechii. The superstar’s song picks included “California Gurls,”, “Teenage Dream,” and “I Kissed A Girl,”, reminding the audience of her career as a true pop icon. The artist accepted her award by encouraging viewers to “do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself” and that there are “no decade long accidents,”, celebrating her hard work, passion, and dedication to her career.

Breakout star Chappell Roan took home her first ever VMA for Best New Artist and performed her hit 2024 single, “Good Luck, Babe!” The medieval-inspired performance opened with Roan as a knight in shining armor, shooting a flaming bow and arrow into the huge castle onstage and sending its gates up in flames. The career-defining performance of “Good Luck, Babe!” was a spectacle unlike many of Roan’s previous performances as it showed off her creativity. The performance established that she is not just a one-hit wonder, but an exceptional talent who is here to stay. Roan’s heartfelt acceptance speech, read from her personal diary, dedicated the award to all the drag artists, queer, and transgender people who fuel pop music. She also gave a shout out to all of the “queer kids in the midwest,” saying “I see you.” Roan ended her speech with a powerful message: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you want to be, b—h.”

Across the rest of the night, there were plenty of show-stopping performances. Benson Boone amazed the audience with a near-perfect performance of “Beautiful Things,” doing flips onstage in a sparkling navy suit. Eminem opened the show in classic Eminem style, performing “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me.” Camila Cabello stunned the audience with a performance of her lesser-known songs, including “Godspeed” and “June Gloom.” The night was a celebration of the past, present, and future of music, as many artists took home their first award and others made history. From intricate performances to heartfelt speeches, this year’s VMAs set the stage for an exciting year of music to come.