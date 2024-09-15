Eagles Downed by SMU 1–0

As Boston College women’s soccer and SMU stood at a standstill in a high-stakes Atlantic Coast Conference women’s soccer matchup, SMU’s Mackenzie Rudden broke the silence with a header to end a chaotic penalty shot.

The Eagles, fresh off a tie with Notre Dame in their first conference match, looked for their first ACC win this year and the first ACC road win since 2021. In the baking sun of Dallas, TX, after a long flight, the Eagles appeared to be tired for the majority of the game.

Almost immediately, BC was defending in their own half. On their back heels, it seemed inevitable that a goal would be given up.

As SMU glided down the left sideline following a defensive breakdown, SMU’s freshman Liz Eddy ran into the box to receive a cross. She spun counterclockwise after gathering the cross, and took a fiery shot in the bottom right corner, only for Wiebke Willebrandt, BC’s goalkeeper, to make a last-ditch save with her right leg. Even then, BC was being pressured on defense.

BC (7–2–1, 0–1–1 Atlantic Coast) fell to conference opponent SMU (6–3–0, 2–0–0) after a deathly penalty shot sequence resulting in a header by Mackenzie Rudden, 1–0 on Sunday.

Willebrandt made saves all game long, but the penalty shot was too targeted for her to have a chance to field. In a lengthy review, it was concluded that Sophia Lowenberg committed a foul on the line of the box, meaning a penalty kick instead of the formerly ruled free kick.

Truth Byars lined up for her penalty routine and eyed the goalie, then she smoked a shot off the crossbar. What should have been a lucky break for the Eagles turned into a disaster, as they were a step too slow, and the ball bounced right to Rudden for an easy header. Willebrandt had already dived the other way, leaving her no chance.

SMU seemed to gain even more confidence in their attack after the goal, as only two minutes after the Mustangs barely missed a potentially dangerous cross. After an already defensive half, BC found itself needing a goal in the 40 minutes remaining.

After the goal, BC became much more aggressive, and the two teams traded dangerous attacks. Finally, SMU began to commit fully to their defense, shutting down anything BC tried to muster.

Although BC had some chances, like a free kick late in the game, nothing could be considered close to a goal. It seemed as if both teams were waiting for the clock to hit triple zeros. BC was tired and SMU was content with their lone goal.

After a tiring loss, BC will fly home from Texas and look forward to a home game against Grambling State on Thursday.