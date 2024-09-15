Men I Trust’s Dreamy Sound Welcomes Fall

The Campus Activity Board’s annual Stokes Set returned to Boston College on Saturday evening, with a cozy yet captivating performance by the indie-pop sensation Men I Trust. The Montreal-based band, which boasts over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, drew an eager crowd to the Stokes Lawn.

Students gathered near the barricades or relaxed for a picnic, and the excitement was evident even an hour before the show. Some students held up handmade signs, establishing themselves as part of the niche Men I Trust fanbase.

The first set began at 6 p.m. with DJ Frank White, who returned this year for the opener. A mix of crowd-pleasing hits like “Firework” and “Mr. Brightside” elevated the crowd’s energy, creating an atmosphere of anticipation as the sun set over Lower Campus. DJ Frank succeeded in delivering an opening of music and community for BC students by providing tunes for both energetic and laid-back enjoyment.

Men I Trust took to the stage at 7 p.m., kicking the show off with its hit single “Tailwhip.” As the Stokes Set light beams illuminated the side of Stokes South, the concert’s atmosphere shifted into an entrancing vibe.

(Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)

Lead singer Emma Proulx engaged the crowd with her vocals, and her natural charm shone through the performance as she took time between songs to chat with BC students.

“Are you guys all studying different things?” Proulx asked. “That’s amazing.”

The adoration for Proulx from students was clear, as they repeatedly called out Proulx’s name between songs. Students shouted, “I love you, Emma” as Proulx was speaking.

The band’s laid-back demeanor and Proulx’s charisma made Stokes Set feel personal, as if the band was playing for a group of close friends rather than a crowd of students. It was clear that Men I Trust knew how to effortlessly keep the crowd captivated.

Men I Trust’s talent did not go unnoticed. Jessy Caron, the band’s guitarist, took the spotlight several times throughout the night as he captivated the crowd with intricate and extended solos.

Another standout moment came when Men I Trust performed an extended medley of its songs, flawlessly transitioning between tunes with perfectly timed beat switches. Men I Trust’s BC showcase came just before the band embarks on the final stretch of their 2024 concerts, which gives BC students a unique opportunity to experience the band’s creativity before Men I Trust wraps up their busy year.

As the night came to a close, Men I Trust concluded its performance with the upbeat track “Billie Toppy,” sending the crowd into a final frenzy of applause. The audience was on its feet, cheering and sending heart-hands, clearly moved by the band’s soothing and lively energy.

(Shane Shebest / Heights Staff)

For many BC students, this year’s Stokes Set seemed to be a much-needed break from the bustle of the start of the semester. As the music faded and the night drew to an end, it was clear that Men I Trust’s performance had left a lasting impression on the student audience—a perfect way to welcome the new school year at BC.