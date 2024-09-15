No. 14 Eagles Secure 3–1 Win Over Providence

Coming off a 4–2 win over Maine on Friday, No. 14 Boston College women’s field hockey picked up right where it left off offensively.

The Eagles scored goals within the first five minutes of both the first and second halves of its Sunday afternoon game against Providence, catapulting the Eagles to a 2–0 lead headed into the final quarter.

Despite a late-game score from the Friars in the final two minutes, a third goal from BC (4–2) solidified a 3–1 win over Providence (3–3).

Just like in Friday’s win, three players tallied goals in the Eagles’ domination of Providence.

But BC’s offense didn’t gel all on its own.

Rather, it received quite a bit of help from the Friars as penalties played a central role in the game. Two of the Eagles’ three goals came off penalty situations—one on a penalty stroke goal and another on a penalty corner situation.

The penalty stroke goal came from Peyton Hale as she collected her fourth goal of the season and put the Eagles ahead for the first time 5:08 into the game.

The Eagles got off three more shots before halftime, none of which hit the mark. But 1:19 into the second half, Pia Serowik redirected a cross from Mia Garber into the back of the cage, doubling BC’s lead.

Despite six shots—four of which were on goal—in the third quarter alone, Serowik’s was the only goal the Eagles could muster in the period as Providence recorded three saves.

Providence goaltender Asia Porter’s breakdowns primarily came following penalties on the Friars, which made it difficult to stop BC goals.

With about five minutes left in the game, the Eagles got on the board for the last time of the afternoon when BC got a chance at a score following a penalty on the Friars.

Madelieve Drion took the penalty corner and got the ball to Martina Giacchino, who sent a pass to Yani Zhong. Zhong completed the play, putting the Eagles up 3–0. The Eagles had the advantage on corners overall, completing four compared to the Friars’ one.

Giacchino, Drion, Zhong and Hale all tallied two shots in BC’s win, and Hale and Serowik each shot two of their attempts on goal. Drion and Giacchino also picked up an assist each.

Meanwhile, sophomore Charley Kramer stayed strong at goalkeeper for BC with the help of her defense, tallying two saves and coming within inches of a shutout.

BC’s defense only broke down with just over a minute remaining, when Celia Preveza received a cross from Bella Delnegro and finally got the Friars on the board. The goal came far too late for a chance at a win, but helped Providence avoid a shutout.