Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 15

The return to campus is always an exciting time for reunions with roommates, but the jealousy is hitting hard for those of us with friends studying abroad this semester. Campus certainly feels empty without the friends who’ve been such pivotal parts of our BC experiences, and constantly opening Instagram to pictures from the Italian coast isn’t making the adjustment any easier. So to all the envious juniors, just remember that your friends will be back in a few short months. And underclassmen, now is the perfect time to start researching your dream destinations!