Newton Farmer’s Market Uses Locally-Based Food to Strengthen Sense of Community

On Tuesday afternoons, Newton’s Cold Spring Park is bursting with colorful tents, delicious aromas, fresh flavors, and local vendors of all kinds who share a love for both food and community.

“There’s something nice about the people who come to farmer’s markets,” said We Grow Microgreens vendor Elson Ortiz. “They are specifically here for a bit of an experience.”

The city hosts a farmer’s market twice a week from late June through the middle of October. On Saturdays, the market is set up at Newton North High School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, the market is hosted at 1189 Beacon Street, Newton Centre, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to the City’s website.

The Tuesday market has 31 official vendors, each bringing their own flavors and styles to Newton. The shops offer everything from unique produce to fresh baked goods.

“I think it is cool being able to have breads and pastries available,” said Clear Flour Bakery employee Nick Chieffo. “There’s also a whole bunch of other things available at the same time.”

Clear Flour Bakery’s mission is to create authentic baked goods with simple ingredients, according to their website. Despite the absence of a Clear Flour Bakery location in Newton, Chieffo says selling their breads at the market helps preserve their mission and reach an otherwise unavailable customer base.

“Everyone is always wanting us to open a storefront here,” Chieffo said. “But the market is great to be able to spread the bread.”

Other vendors agreed that the market is an important way for them to interact with a variety of new customers. For some, simply interacting with people is what makes the market so special.

“They want to talk with you—that’s really enjoyable,” Ortiz said. “Lots of people who come to my stand are gardeners themselves. Most of these customers know more than I do about gardening, so it’s a learning experience.”

Ortiz works for We Grow Microgreens, an urban farm that grows a variety of produce such as edible flowers, microgreens, medicinal plants, and herbs, according to its website. They also offer items that would be otherwise unavailable in an ordinary grocery store.

“We grow anything from radish to eggplant to south sea salad and beautiful flowers,” Ortiz said. “We grow guavas in Boston, which is absurd, and so it’s great to talk to people about it.”

The Tuesday farmer’s market specifically offers a calmer shopping atmosphere for those who find themselves with free time in the afternoon or evening.

“I’ve been on Saturdays, and I definitely think this is the day to come,” Newton resident Hailey Pierce said. “I randomly had the afternoon off and I wanted to take advantage of the local places.”

According to Pierce, the market is a great way for Newton customers to experience locally produced goods in their own communities.

“I think if they are highlighting small businesses [and] local places to shop, especially seasonally, that can only help with the local economy and the climate,” Pierce said. “I think it has a really positive effect.”