Choosing the Right Bunk: A Guide to Maximizing Your Space in a Lofted Triple

Like many others entering their freshman year, I spent the summer anticipating my Boston College move-in, anxiously waiting for the housing portal to update. In August, however, I was met with a shocking surprise—I had been placed into one of the loathed lofted triples.

Lofted triple housing is back at BC. Though I was initially frustrated to discover that I was one of the “unlucky few,” I have learned that being in a lofted triple is nothing to be annoyed about if you use your space wisely. With that said, here are my tips for making the most out of your lofted triple!

Storage

As someone who loves to buy clothes and considers myself an over-packer, storage was one of my biggest concerns regarding the lofted triple life. Each person is given a five-drawer dresser to store clothing, as well as a closet space with shelves and hanging rods.

My biggest tip for packing is not to bring everything you need at once. If possible, move in with only your warmer-weather clothes and essentials at first. Then, bring over (or bring back) other clothes, items, and decor the next time you go home or your parents visit. This way, you are not overcrowding the space.

Additionally, the perfect place to store your luggage, laundry bag, or laundry drying rack is under your bed. While you may not have the room to store extra drawers, the under-the-bed space is valuable real estate!

Making it Your Own

Your desk is a space you can easily make your own. With such tight space in a lofted triple, your desk is the one place you can truly express yourself. Don’t be afraid to decorate it with photos of your friends and family—an instant mood booster if you are crying over calculus homework or perspectives readings. Add a nice lamp, your chargers, and a plant if you are feeling fancy. Keep it authentic to you, and give yourself a cozy study space for when you don’t want to walk to Bapst or O’Neill.

Utilize the Space Outside your Dorm

Avoid cabin fever by exploring BC’s campus and the city of Boston. Scour every building, library, and even outside for the perfect study space. Take the T and explore the endless activities that Boston and Chestnut Hill have to offer. Let the lofted triple be your calm retreat in a big and busy world, and don’t spend too much time in your room!

How to Make the Most of Each Bunk

Your choice of bunk can change the quality of your lofted triple life drastically. Each bed holds its pros and cons, determining the trajectory of your comfort.

My bed of choice is the bottom bunk. Late night of studying? Late night out in the city? Food coma? No problem. The bottom bunk allows you to crawl into bed without worrying about the perils of a ladder. If you’re living on the bottom bunk and want to add a little privacy or avoid late-night lamp lights, I recommend hanging a blanket along the bars of the bunk as a makeshift curtain.

If you are particular about people sitting on your bed with their outside clothes, however, you may want to choose one of the other two bunks. Due to the limited space of the beloved lofted triple, the bottom bunk doubles as a seating space for guests.

The top bunk is the perfect place to live out your childhood fantasies. With the top bunk, your bed is your space, and you also don’t have to worry about visitors plopping themselves on your sheets. If this is your spot, feel free to put things on your ceiling and enjoy looking out at the room from above!

If you choose the loft you are automatically gifted the space underneath your bed equipped with a desk and a dresser. You can make this space your own. Add some lighting—fairy lights or LED strips—and you have yourself a cozy office to study in.

Be prepared, though: a secret of the lofted triple is that there is only one ladder! Hone your parkour skills and be prepared to launch yourself from your desk onto your bed when the ladder is on your roommate’s side. If you are a bottom bunker, show some compassion and do your roommates a favor by grabbing their phone from their desk for them, or moving the ladder so that they can get down peacefully. After all, the biggest perk of the lofted triple is having two built-in friends.