Emily in Paris: A Guilty Pleasure Grows Up

★★★★☆

In the glittering world of streaming entertainment, few shows have captured the zeitgeist quite like Emily in Paris. Now in its fourth season, the Netflix sensation continues to serve up a frothy cocktail of romance, fashion, and Parisian charm. But beneath its glossy exterior, this latest installment reveals a surprising depth, offering viewers more than just escapist fare.

Since its 2020 debut, Emily in Paris has followed the misadventures of its eponymous heroine, a plucky Chicago marketing executive thrust into the sophisticated world of French advertising. What began as a fish-out-of-water comedy has evolved into a nuanced exploration of cultural clash, professional ambition, and the complexities of modern relationships.

The fourth season, split into two parts, maintains the show’s signature blend of humor and haute couture. Viewers still tune in for the sumptuous shots of Paris and the parade of enviable outfits. Yet, creator Darren Star has deftly woven in weightier themes, proving that even the fluffiest of confections can have substance.

In the season’s first half, we see Emily (Lily Collins) navigating a love triangle with the dashing chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and the charming banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Meanwhile, her friend Camille (Camille Razat) grapples with an unexpected pregnancy, and workplace harassment issues come to the fore, echoing real-world conversations about power dynamics in professional settings.

It’s in the second half, however, that Emily in Paris finds her footing and reveals a raw experience. The Christmas-themed opener, which strands Emily in the French Alps, sets the stage for a series of emotional confrontations and personal revelations. A ski trip becomes the backdrop for a poignant breakup scene between Emily and Gabriel, showcasing a vulnerability rarely seen from the usually unflappable protagonist.

This pivot toward more profound storytelling is refreshing. For the first time, we see Emily genuinely reflecting on her life choices and grappling with uncertainty. It’s a welcome departure from the show’s previously superficial approach, and it demonstrates a willingness to engage with the deeper struggles of the human experience.

Perhaps the season’s most powerful moment comes courtesy of Gabriel, who delivers an impassioned monologue in French about the exhaustion of navigating life’s hurdles and the challenges of cross-cultural communication. It’s a scene that resonates deeply in our increasingly globalized world, where the struggle to connect across linguistic and cultural barriers is all too familiar.

Emily’s growth is evident in her newfound philosophy of simply trying to “make the next right move,” a far cry from her initial rigid adherence to plans and checklists. This shift reflects a maturation not just of the character, but of the show itself.

In its fourth season Emily in Paris proves it can be both style and substance. It continues to deliver the escapist fantasy its fans crave while also offering moments of genuine emotional resonance. Looking toward the future of the series, questions abound. Will Emily’s new approach to life serve her well? Will she find love with Gabriel or someone new? And perhaps most intriguingly, will Emily’s Parisian adventure continue, or will her story take her to new horizons?

Whatever the answers, one thing is clear: Emily in Paris has grown beyond its initial premise. It now offers a more nuanced portrait of a young woman finding her place in the world, all while maintaining the charm and visual splendor that made it a hit in the first place.