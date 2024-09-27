Ktoridi: Autumn’s Here! Here’s the Movie You Need Based on Your Fall Mood

What better time to watch a movie than the fall season? In my opinion, the best months end with “-ber.” September introduces us to the marvelous world of falling leaves, sweater weather, and film season. As it gets colder and the Boston College throat tickle makes its way around campus, watching a movie is a great way to spend a Friday night in.

With midterms coming, the beginning of fall is the best time to take advantage of what are (probably) going to be the last few stress-free weeks before finals and severe weather changes. Fall signifies different things for different people, and based on your fall mood, here’s my recommendations for what films to watch!

Feeling: Spooky, Mysterious, Halloweeny and Festive

With fall comes the best holiday: Halloween. Whether you choose to celebrate or not, the crisp weather can put anyone in the mood to watch a nice eerie movie, even if it’s not a horror film! As we begin embracing the ghostly and supernatural side of autumn, here are some great flicks to watch when you’re in the mood.

Coraline (2009), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), or Corpse Bride (2005) are great choices if you’re in the Tim Burton mood or enjoy claymation! Practical Magic (1998), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Beetlejuice (1988) are some ’90s Halloween classics—or even The Goonies (1985) if you’re an ’80s film fanatic.

Feeling: Studious and Dark Academia

If Halloween isn’t your main concern but studying is, then fall will definitely help you settle into that “dark academia” mood. Intellectual, moody, and brooding with themes of art, philosophy, and hidden secrets, Bapst will definitely be your hiding spot for the next few weeks.

If you’re not preparing for Halloween, but instead that upcoming midterm, make sure to take a break while staying in that academic mood! These movies capture the intellectual and moody atmosphere of fall while giving your mind a brain break from all those notecards.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), The Graduate (1967), The Skulls (2000), and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) are great movies set in the world of academia, which can act as motivation.

Cruel Intentions (1999) and Sleepy Hollow (1999), although not set in academia, still give that dark and brooding vibe that you’re craving. Lastly, a known favorite is Gilmore Girls. It might not be a movie, but Rory Gilmore’s persona will definitely keep you in that studying mood.

Feeling: Earthy & Grounded

With the changing weather, it’s also nice to see Boston’s colorful and distinct seasons. Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, it’s no secret that BC’s campus is the perfect place to see this sweet earthy change.

While you walk around beautiful Boston as leaves twirl and make their way to the ground, you too can indulge in these changes of colors through film. Here are some heartwarming movies that can help you connect with nature as you admire their fall colored backgrounds.

Some ’80s films that always give that fall vibe to me are Stand by Me (1986), The Breakfast Club (1985), and The Outsiders (1983), all personal favorites. If you’re an A24 fan or love Greta Gerwig, Little Women (2019), Lady Bird (2017), and Saltburn (2023) are the way to go.

Conte d’automne (1998) is a French rom-com film with some gorgeous fall elements, while October Sky (1999) and A River Runs Through It (1992) are American films with similar characteristics.

Feeling: Romantic & Dreamy

Beware of rising sentiments during fall that make you want to cuddle and warm up with someone—no, that does not mean texting your failed situationship! I know BC’s on campus couples might give us some hopeless romantic tendencies, but let’s take this time to appreciate some romantic classics that hopefully fill that void while ensuring you don’t do anything regrettable.

Single or not, romance movies are great to watch when you’re in a sentimental mood. Besides, Meg Ryan might just take the crown for knitted sweaters and a fall romance, so let’s just live vicariously through her in the films Sleepless in Seattle (1993), You’ve Got Mail (1998), and When Harry Met Sally… (1989).

BBC’s Pride and Prejudice (2005) is a prime example of a classic fall rom-com. Rewatch this all-time favorite with a tissue box nearby and fall in love with Mr. Darcy all over again! 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) and Autumn in New York (2000) include some of my favorite actors, such as Winona Ryder, Heath Ledger, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Lastly, if you’re looking to absolutely sob, my favorite romances of all time are Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and the staple The Notebook (2004).

Feeling: Nostalgic & Homesick

Being away from home, I know I definitely tend to feel a bit more homesick. Reminiscing back to trick or treating or fall festivities can definitely make you teary-eyed among the college frenzy. FaceTime your mom and make her watch these with you to heal your inner child.

Enjoy these movies to make you think back to simpler times. Don’t worry, we all feel this way every now and then. Some movies I used to love that definitely deserve a rewatch are James and the Giant Peach (1996), Halloweentown (1998), Hocus Pocus (1993), and Casper (1995).

Not feeling that Halloween mood but still want to reflect on those fond fall memories? Matilda (1996), The Parent Trap (1998), and Old Dogs (2009) are all heartwarming films that younger me obsessed over during the fall season.

Feeling: Reflective

Fall is a reflective time for some. We’re getting back into our routine after summer and it can be a time to be introspective, or even reflect on your New Year’s Resolutions—has your screen time gone down? Now can be a time to see the colors, notice the details, explore nature, and find beauty in the moment. All of these changes going on around us can make us feel a little reflective on the past and plan for the future. Take a break from writing in that journal and watch these when you’re still in that reflective mood!

Feeling Gia Coppola? Try Palo Alto (2013) or Lost in Translation (2003). A24? The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). Wes Anderson? Moonrise Kingdom (2012) or Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). If you’re looking for comedy during this reflection era, my favorites are Little Miss Sunshine (2006), The Edge of Seventeen (2016), and Uptown Girls (2003). And of course, as an ode to the beloved Robin Williams, Good Will Hunting (1997) and Dead Poets Society (1989) are some definite fall favorites.

Feeling: Like Having A Nightmare

How can I give fall movie recommendations without a good horror film? Besides the usual cult classics, films these days have definitely upped their effort in the horror department. Gory, bloody, and kind of repulsive, this list is not for the faint of heart, so take caution.

Some classics include The Shining (1980), Scream (1996), The Sixth Sense (1999), and Carrie (1976). Looking for something more modern? These A24 films will have you sleeping with your lights on: The Witch (2015), Hereditary (2018), and Mother! (2017). And last but not least, my favorite horror trilogy of all time: X (2022), Pearl (2022), and MaXXXine (2024) are my first picks for a Halloween movie night.

Whether alone or with friends, spending your free time watching movies is always a good idea. Struggling on what to watch? Now you have a complete guide based on your autumn mood—don’t let those fall feelings take over!